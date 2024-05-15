Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Drops in Head Coach Rankings
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers were considered to have a top-20 coach in all of college football going into the 2023 season but after a 3-9 campaign that marked the worst of Pat Narduzzi's tenure, he's dropped in The Sporting News' latest head coach rankings.
Narduzzi, who is entering his 10th year at the helm for the Panthers, was slotted at No. 28 in this year's rankings - down 11 spots from his 2023 ranking and sandwiched in between Minnesota's P.J. Fleck at No. 29 and Oklahoma's Brent Venables at No. 27 - by the Sporting News' Bill Bender.
Clemson's Dabo Swinney (No. 2), Louisville's Jeff Brohm (No. 18), North Carolina's Mack Brown (No. 21) and NC State's Dave Doeren were the only ACC coaches ranked ahead of Narduzzi.
Narduzzi has not only stabalized Pitt from the frequently lows of the early 2010's but delivered the program's first outright conference championship in 2021. He owns a 65-50 record as head coach at Pitt and has sent 27 players to the NFL via the draft since arriving in Pittsburgh.
His most recent season has inspired some more sour feelings about his abilities as a coach, but the fact remains that he has improved Pitt's profile steadily since taking over as head coach and The Sporting News agrees that he's earned some more national respect despite the struggles of 2023.
