Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Drops in Head Coach Rankings

With Nick Saban's retirement, there's a new coach atop Sporting News' Top 25 FBS coaches for the first time since 2015. And that man is Kirby Smart 👀



Hit the link below to see @BillBender92's full rankings 👇



READ: https://t.co/Rxwwq0WxK0 pic.twitter.com/VZc3W5pmnq