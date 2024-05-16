Pitt Basketball Hosts International Recruit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are continuing to work to add new recruits to the roster ahead of next season, hosting an international recruit on a visit this week.
Amsal Delalic is the recruit that Panthers head coach Jeff Capel and the staff brought in for a vist, according to Chris Peak of PantherLair.
Delalic functions as a wing, standing at 6-foot-8, and hails from Bosnia and Herzegovina. He played last season for Boruc Nektar a team in the Bosnia - Division I, where he made appearances in 23 games.
He averaged 23.0 minutes, 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, respectively, while shooting 43.6% from the field, 41.6% from 3-point range and 79.7% from the foul line.
Delalic turns 21 this July, but since he hasn't played collegiate basketball, he would still have four years left of eligibility. Eurospects also ranks him as the No. 26 player born in 2003 in Europe.
He excels with the ball in his hand, whether it's pulling up from behind the arc or driving through defenders to the hoop for a bucket. He shows no fear anywhere on the court, something that would endear him quickly to Panthers fans if he chooses to commit.
Pitt added two players in the transfer portal so far in Florida State forward Cameron Corhen and Houston guard Damian Dunn. They also lost two players to the portal in forwards Federiko Federiko to Texas Tech and Will Jeffress to Louisiana Tech.
The Panthers will also to replace scoring from last season in star freshman guard Bub Carrington, who departed for the NBA Draft, and All-ACC First-Team forward Blake Hinson, who graduated.
Pitt already has four international players in twins Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham from the Canary Islands, Spain, and forwards in redshirt freshman Papa Amadou Kante and freshman Amdy Ndiaye from Dakar, Senegal.
Adding Delalic would give even more international flair to Pitt, as they look to get back to the NCAA Tournament.
