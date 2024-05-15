Pitt Communications Staff Wins FWAA Super 11 Award
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' support staff is earning kudos for their efforts during the 2023 season well into the 2024 offseason, with the team's communications staff having once again earned distinction for their proffessionalism and media access.
Pitt football's sports information department, led by E.J. Borghetti and staffed by R.J. Sepich, Celeste Welsh and Dominic Pasquale, has been named to the Football Writers Association of America Super 11 list, which is comprised of college football communications staff that represent the best at their respective jobs in all of Division I.
Pitt was joined by Cal, BYU, Clemson, Illinois, Kansas State, Kentucky, LSU, Navy, Nebraska and Oklahoma on the Super 11 list for their work during the 2023 campaign.
The award is presented to 11 college football communicatiosns staffs that, in the words of the FWAA, "were deemed to have had excellent accessibility during the week of their games and after the game with a program’s players, coaches and coordinators/assistant coaches." This is the sixth time since the award's inception in 2009 that Pitt football's communications staff has earned the distinction.
