Pitt Communications Staff Wins FWAA Super 11 Award

The Pitt Panthers' communications staff earned a high honor given to the best in Division I football.

Stephen Thompson

Sep 4, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers helmets on the sidelines against
Sep 4, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers helmets on the sidelines against / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' support staff is earning kudos for their efforts during the 2023 season well into the 2024 offseason, with the team's communications staff having once again earned distinction for their proffessionalism and media access.

Pitt football's sports information department, led by E.J. Borghetti and staffed by R.J. Sepich, Celeste Welsh and Dominic Pasquale, has been named to the Football Writers Association of America Super 11 list, which is comprised of college football communications staff that represent the best at their respective jobs in all of Division I.

Pitt was joined by Cal, BYU, Clemson, Illinois, Kansas State, Kentucky, LSU, Navy, Nebraska and Oklahoma on the Super 11 list for their work during the 2023 campaign.

The award is presented to 11 college football communicatiosns staffs that, in the words of the FWAA, "were deemed to have had excellent accessibility during the week of their games and after the game with a program’s players, coaches and coordinators/assistant coaches." This is the sixth time since the award's inception in 2009 that Pitt football's communications staff has earned the distinction.

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper.  He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press.  During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general.  You can reach Stephen by email at stephenethompson00@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter. Read his latest work: