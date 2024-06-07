Inside The Panthers

Iconic Pitt Play Has Hilarious Backstory

The Pitt Panthers' 2021 season could have been very different if one player had his way.

Stephen Thompson

Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) watches the Wake Forest Demon Deacons offense during the second half in the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- One of the defining plays of the landmark 2021 Pitt Panthers football season was SirVocea Dennis' 50-yard pick six off a shovel pass in the 27-17 victory over Clemson. Stunning even the announcers calling the game, Dennis flew through an unsuspecting Tigers offensive line and ran unencumbered to a free six points.

But if Pitt linebacker Johnny Petrishen had his way, the play might not have happened at all. He posted on Twitter saying he never liked the play call the Panthers used to get Dennis in position for the remarkable interception, but was glad to have been wrong about it's effectiveness.

"Fun fact: I hated when we called this blitz," Petrishen said. "I thought it never worked, and I felt it usually took me (the Sam here) way out of the play, from the field apex to the boundary hook. I never wanted this play to be called…… until this play happened. it worked big time."

Dennis' score proved to be the game-winner. It put the Panthers up 21-7 with 11:30 left to go in the third quarter and the Tigers managed just 10 points for the remainder of the game. Pitt was able to keep them at arm's length with a pair of Sam Scarton field goals.

Pitt's legendary 2021 season might have looked a lot different if Petrishen was calling the defensive plays, but he wasn't and gets to revel in the glory he helped create instead.

Published
