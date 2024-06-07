'Baby Gronk' Claims Pitt Commitment
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers were the latest team caught up in Baby Gronk mania after the 11 year old social media sensation announced on Twitter that he had "committed" to Pat Narduzzi's program.
Baby Gronk posted a screenshot of what appears to be a conversation with Narduzzi over Twitter direct messages. He flipped his commitment from South Carolina to Pitt after flipping from Texas before that, USC before that, Auburn before that, Alabama before that, Florida before that and so on with some of the other big brands in college football as he goes through his "recruitment."
"We need you at Pitt!!!!" Narduzzi is credited with saying in the screenshot in Baby Gronk's post. "Lets go. Help us win another national championship."
"I will commit to Pitt coach and bring a national championship," Baby Gronk responded.
Oddly enough, there was no "Pat Signal" - a Twitter announcement that the program had landed a commitment - from Narduzzi when Baby Gronk announced his flip. But Baby Gronk could be a welcome addition for the Panthers, who are losing star tight end Gavin Bartholomew to graduation at the end of this coming season.
