Pitt Men's Soccer Signs Drexel Transfer Midfielder
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to look add to their men's soccer roster ahead of the 2024 season, as they found a new midfielder in the transfer portal.
Pitt announced the signing of Drexel transfer midfielder Antonio Illuminato, the first addition to the program following the end of the spring season.
Illuminato spent one season at Drexel, where he started all 16 games, scoring five goals and creating eight assists. He was first on the team with his assists and scored the second most goals.
He is from Napoli, Italy and played in the youth setup for Napoli when he was younger, as well as other Italian clubs. He will have one year left of eligibility for the Panthers.
Illuminato is one of four transfers to join Pitt this offseason, along with fellow midfielders in senior Casper Grening from Kentucky and sophomore Logan Oliver from Indiana, plus Dayton defender in Casper Svendby.
Pitt also added Norwin star Owen Christopher to their roster as well, as a member of their Class of 2024.
Pitt Men’s Soccer Roster 2024
Graduate: 1 year of eligibility
Midfielder Felipe Mercado
Midfielder Antonio Illuminato (Drexel)
Senior: 1 year of eligibility
Forward Luis Sahmkow
Midfielder Michael Sullivan
Midfielder Guilherme Fetiosa
Midfielder Luka Kozomara
Midfielder Casper Grening (Kentucky)
Defender Mateo Maillefaud
Junior: 2 years of eligibility
Midfielder Mateo Stoka
Defender Noah Hall
Defender Jackson Gillman
Defender Casper Svendby (Dayton)
Redshirt Sophomore: 3 years of eligibility
Forward Eben McIntyre
Goalkeeper Cabral Carter
Sophomore: 3 years of eligibility
Forward Zahir Dyke
Forward Albert Thorsen
Forward Massimo Murania
Forward Alex Hauskrecht (Walk-On)
Midfielder Santiago Ferreira
Midfielder Logan Oliver (Indiana)
Defender Ameer Abdullah
GK Jack Moxom
GK Eli Mumford
GK Kyle Durham
Freshman 4 years of eligibility
Mason Dancy
Owen Christopher
