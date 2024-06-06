Former Pitt DB Shining With Bills
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers defensive back Damar Hamlin is impressing at Buffalo Bills OTAs this week, showing his growth as a player.
Alex Bresky of Bills Digest complimented Hamlin on his performance at the OTAs and that he is working great in coverage, as he made an interception.
"Damar Hamlin continues to make plays at OTAs," Belsky wrote. "On Tuesday, Hamlin sat in coverage, reading the eyes of Josh Allen as he was flushed from the pocket, got two hands on a pass and tipped the ball into the air before Deion Jones ran under the ball and hauled it in for the INT."
Hamlin stepped up for the Bills in 2022, with safety Micah Hyde out for most of the season. He recorded 91 tackles (63 solo), six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in 15 games, starting every game in the secondary from Week 3 onward.
In a Week 17 Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, Hamlin collapsed to the field after suffering a cardiac arrest. He made a comeback from an almost near death experience on the field and came back last season, playing a much smaller role last season.
He only played in five regular season games, making two tackles and attempted an unsuccesful fake punt in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round at home.
Hamlin made 275 tackles, 185 solo, 10 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 21 pass breakups and a fumble recovery in his five seasons at Pitt from 2016-20. He earned Second Team All-ACC honors in 2020 as a redshirt senior, as he made 66 tackles, 38 solo, 3.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defended and two interceptions.
He also played for nearby Pittsburgh Central Catholic, helping the team to two WPIAL Class 4A Titles and a PIAA Class 4A Title in 2015. He joined Pitt as a four-star defensive back.
