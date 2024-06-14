Pitt Football Reveals New Locker Room Upgrades
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to build the football program in a variety of ways, including consistently upgrading facilites when possible.
They revealed some new upgrades to the locker room at their practice facility at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side in a new video on their Twitter.
The video shows beautiful, blue lighting that highlights the entrance to the locker room, with the Panthers symbol and the Pitt script with the Nike and ACC logos next to it.
Inside the locker room, each player has their own space, with their name, their hometown and a picture of them in their Pitt jersey on top of it. The top part also flips up and when a player pulls it out, they have their shoulder pads ready for them to go.
It also has a seat in royal blue and black and on the left of them is two pull out trays. There is one on the bottom, which contains their cleats and a pair of gloves, with "Hail to Pitt" printed on them. There is also one on the side that has a water bottle and a space for their sneakers for practice.
The players also can pull the top part of their chair down and store other necessary things in there, giving the players another option to store their belongings. They can also pull the seat up and store belongings under there as well.
Each player also has a smaller individual locker with their number on it that has a code to unlock, to keep their keys, watches and more safe.
The new transfer additions also have their own spots as well, including defensive linemen Chief Borders from Nebraska and Nick James from Indiana, as well as Oregon State tight end Jake Overman, plus wide recievers in Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. from San Diego State and Censere Lee from Western Carolina.
Pitt will start their official summer camp towards the end of July, early August, where they'll prepare themselves day-in and day-out for the start of the 2024 season, as they take on Kent State at home on April 31.
