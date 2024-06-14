Pitt Men's Soccer Adds Talented Spanish Midfielder
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to scour the world for great international talent, as they build the men's soccer roster ahead of the fall season.
The program announced the addition of Spanish midfielder Miguel Bertran, who will have four years of eligibility.
Bertran played last season for CF Damm U-19 in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, making 30 appearances as a central midfielder and scoring two goals. CF Damm play in División de Honor Juvenil de Fútbol, or the highest level of youth soccer in Spain, against other teams like Barcelona, Mallorca and Espanyol.
He is the fourth addition in June for Pitt men's soccer, along with Drexel transfer midfielder Antonio Illuminato from Italy, German centre forward Tim Baierlein and Danish right back Laase Dahl.
Bertran joins a number of other international players on the Panthers, including Colombian midfielders in graduate student Felipe Mercado and sophomore Santiago Ferreira, seniors in midfielders Casper Grening from Denmark and Guilherme Feitosa from Brazil, plus defender Mateo Maillefaud from France, as well as junior defender Casper Svendby and sophomore forward Albert Thorsen from Norway.
Pitt also added three transfers prior to the start of the spring season, including Grening from Kentucky, Svendby from Dayton and sophomore midfielder Logan Oliver from Indiana.
The Panthers made it to the NCAA Tournament last season for the fifth straight time under head coach Jay Vidovich, but lost in the First Round.
Vidovich has transformed the program since taking over in 2016, bringing them from the worst ACC program to three straight Elite Eights from 2020-22. He'll hope that these additions will bring Pitt back to competing for a National Title.
Pitt Men’s Soccer Roster 2024
Graduate: 1 year of eligibility
Midfielder Felipe Mercado
Midfielder Antonio Illuminato (Drexel)
Senior: 1 year of eligibility
Forward Luis Sahmkow
Midfielder Michael Sullivan
Midfielder Guilherme Fetiosa
Midfielder Luka Kozomara
Midfielder Casper Grening (Kentucky)
Defender Mateo Maillefaud
Junior: 2 years of eligibility
Midfielder Mateo Stoka
Defender Noah Hall
Defender Jackson Gillman
Defender Casper Svendby (Dayton)
Redshirt Sophomore: 3 years of eligibility
Forward Eben McIntyre
Goalkeeper Cabral Carter
Sophomore: 3 years of eligibility
Forward Zahir Dyke
Forward Albert Thorsen
Forward Massimo Murania
Forward Alex Hauskrecht (Walk-On)
Midfielder Santiago Ferreira
Midfielder Logan Oliver (Indiana)
Defender Ameer Abdullah
GK Jack Moxom
GK Eli Mumford
GK Kyle Durham
Freshman 4 years of eligibility
Forward Tim Baierlein
Midfielder Miguel Betran
Midfielder/Defender Owen Christopher
Defender Laase Dahl
Mason Dancy
