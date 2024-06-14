Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Speaks on Coaching Influences
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi is heading into his 10th season as head coach of the program, but into his 35th season coaching at various levels of college football.
Narduzzi spoke to Wes Durham of the ACC Network about a number of coaching influences throughout his tenure.
"I think every coach I’ve worked with has shaped me one way or another," Narduzzi said. "It’s shaped me for good or taught me maybe, “Hey, I don’t want to do it that way....”
Narduzzi played linebacker for Rhode Island in college from 1987-89 and then took a graduate assistant position at Miami (Ohio) from 1990-91 and then as wide receivers coach in 1992.
He served under head coach Randy Walker, who he credited greatly for knowing how to understand one's program.
"...I mean, Randy had a great feel for the team, what the team was thinking. He had a different mind about him..."
He would return to Rhode Island and spent the next seven seasons coaching there. This included a stint at linebackers from 1993-97 and then as defensive coordinator in 1998 and 1999, both of which Narduzzi describes as his, "first real jobs."
Floyd Keith, Narduzzi's head coach during his time at Rhode Island, was another coach to play a role in his coaching influences.
Narduzzi would then go to Northern Illinois, spending three seasons as linebackers coach from 2000-02. Northern Illinois head coach Joe Novak served as the next important influence on Narduzzi and how he managed to take control of a program.
"...Joe Novak, who is outstanding, I mean, details come to mind when I think of him," Narduzzi said. "He was so detailed. I still talk to him to this day. He taught me tough love, as a head coach. Like he would rip our tails in staff meetings. He ripped our special teams coordinator/defensive line coach one time for putting his coat on first at a high school clinic. He came back the next day and was like, “Don’t you ever be the first one to put your coat on in a clinic, letting those high school coaches think that you don’t want to be there.” I was like, “Ooh.”
He returned back to Miami (Ohio) to serve one season as defensive coordinator in 2003. While there, he grew close with head coach Terry Hoeppner, who had a special quarterback and also learned the true meaning of practice.
"So there’s different things you learn from every guy and then I worked for Terry Hoeppner who was outstanding," Narduzzi said. "Only worked with him for eight months. He was our secondary coach back when I was a GA with Randy Walker, so there was that connection. Eight months, Terry was a great guy. Terry taught me that practice is overrated, okay. Terry didn’t want to practice He had Ben Roethislberger on offense even though he was a defensive guy, he had Big Ben. I was like, “Coach, we need to practice over here. We’re not just going to line up and look like Ben Roethlisberger.”
Those coaching influences played a big role in how Narduzzi coaches now, but also, the understanding that you learn something from every coach. This is especially true for him, as he hired 31-year old offensive coordinator Kade Bell, who will play a more expansive and spread offense this fall for the Panthers.
"...I think the one thing I got a good feel for coaches and I’ve never, there’s no age discrimination, old or young. It doesn’t really matter," Narduzzi said. "I can hire a 55-year old coach or I can hire a young coach. When I was a defensive coordinator at Rhode Island and I hired an old guy, old coach and he asked me, “Why would you want an old son-of-a-gun like me?” and I’m like, “Why do you want to work for a young guy like me?” That was John Gutekunst. Old “Guty”. He was like, one of my favorites. I learned a ton of football from him. What I learned from these old guys, I want to learn from these young guys. I think we can all learn something, regardless of an age."
Narduzzi will look to start a new era with Kade Bell and get Pitt back to winning ways after an embarassing 3-9 season last year.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Reveals Eligibility for Asmal Delalic
- Pitt Football Puts Four on Preseason ACC Team
- Pitt Volleyball Signs Romanian Middle Blocker Dalia Vîrlan
- Pitt Football Class of 2025 Recruiting Rankings
- HC Pat Narduzzi Discusses Relationship With Pitt
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt