Pitt QB Finishes Exceptional Non-Conference Slate
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein didn't need to play a great game against FCS program Youngstown State at Acrisure Stadium, but he showed that he wanted to finish out the non-conference slate the best way he could.
Holstein completed 16-of-24 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns in the 73-17 route of the Penguins, keeping Pitt undefeated heading into ACC Play.
He is the first Panthers quarterback to throw for three touchdowns in the first four games of a season since Rod Rutherford in 2003, when he completed 16 and had legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald as an option.
The 4-0 record in non-conference play is the first for Pitt, as they had not finished undefeated against opponents outside of the ACC since 2013, or Big East from 1991-2012. It is also the first time Pitt started 4-0 since 2000.
"It’s a great feeling," Holstein said on the win. "I think it’s the first Pitt team to go 4-0 in non-conference. We made history today, which is pretty cool and the way we did it against Youngstown. It was a personal win for coach Duzz. Getting that win for him was huge and got out there, finally hit our 70-point goal, which was awesome. Coach [Offensive coordiantor Kade]Bell really appreciated that, but like I said, we still felt like we left a couple points out there and it’s gonna lead in the next two weeks."
Holstein completed short touchdown passes to redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. for six yards and sophomore wide receiver Kenny Johnson for 10-yards, but he also displayed the deep pass, connecting with junior wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee for an 82-yard score.
That touchdown pass to Lee was the longest for Pitt since quarterback Kenny Pickett completed a 96-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Maurice FFrench in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26, 2019.
Holstein has a plethora of players to throw the ball two, including tight ends in senior Gavin Bartholomew and Jake Overman, plus wide receivers in senior Konata Mumpfield and Daejon Reynolds and star junior running back in Desmond Reid.
He used these options throughout in the comeback wins over Cincinnati and West Virginia, with Mumpfield finishing with five catches, 123 yards and two touchdowns in the River City Rivalry and Reynolds making a 40-yard pass in triple coverage in the Backyard Brawl.
This many choices for Holstein makes it so he never has to rely on one person and makes for a threatening offense that ACC defenses will have difficulty stopping.
"Oh it’s great when you feel like, no matter what you call, it’s going to work," Holstein said. "That’s a great feeling and as a quarterback and as an offense, I’m sure coach Bell liked that feeling too. When you can go out there, get the ball on our own 18, first play we score an 82-yard touchdown, you get the look that you want, the guys execute the way they need to execute and you get a big play like that, it’s a great feeling."
The 73 points that Pitt scored in this game rank as the most since they scored 77 in a win over FCS opponent New Hampshire on Sept. 25, 2021 at home.
While that number looks large to some, it's one that the Pitt offense under Bell wants to achieve each and every game going forward.
"Every week we’re trying to score around 70 points," Holstein said. "We want 600-700 yards of offense and we finally hit that this week, so coach Bell’s going to be pretty happy."
Holstein starred not just through the air, but also on the ground, with nine carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
He would have had 100 yards, if not for a 17-yard sack, but still finished with the most rushing yards for a Pitt quarterback since Chad Voytik did, when he had 118 yards on 19 carries in a 21-16 win vs. Virginia Tech on Oct. 16, 2014.
“...My job is to get the ball to the playmakers and sometimes that’s me running the ball," Holstein said. "They all dropped out. Nobody was really accounting for me. So I was able to just go out there and make some plays when I needed to."
Narduzzi praised Holstein's effort in the game and also the scheme from Bell that allows the offense to work so effectively.
"Coach Bell has done a great job of coaching," Narduzzi said. "Eli is very coachable. Again, taking what they're giving you as we always try to do. Just the way he ran with the ball as well, running for 100 yards (93 net), throwing for 250. That was a heck of a ballgame by him..."
Pitt will have a bye week before they travel to take on North Carolina in their ACC opener on Oct. 5.
Holstein still sees great improvement needed in the offense ahead of that matchup and that they left about two, three touchdowns off the board in the win vs. Youngstown State.
"Prepare next week like we’re preparing for another game, even though we don’t have one," Holstein said. "We got to keep preparing, keep doing the little things right. Mentally. Next week is going to be a big mental week for us. Not so much physically. Just making sure we know what we’re supposed to be doing. Know what we’re going to get the next two weeks and get prepared even more for UNC."
