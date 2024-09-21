Pitt Dominates Youngstown State in Non-Conference Finale
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers dominated FCS oppponent Youngstown State from start to finish, winning 73-17 at Acrisure Stadium in their final non-conference game.
The win for the Panthers (4-0) keeps them undefeated in non-conference play for the first time ever, as they joined the Big East conference for football in 1991. It also improves their record vs. the Penguins (1-3) to 5-1 all-time, including 3-0 under head coach Pat Narduzzi, defeating them at home in 2015 and 2017.
Pitt started out with their longest drive of the first half, 11 plays for 75 yards, capped off with a six-yard pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein to redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
After a good defensive stand, the Panthers took over in Penguins' territory on the next drive. Holstein completed a quick 18-yard pass to senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield and then sixth year running back Daniel Carter went 24-yards up the middle for the touchdown.
Pitt took over again after a quick punt from Youngstown State and Holstein completed a 35-yard pass to Williams at the five-yard line and Holstein would punch it in from two-yards out to make it 21-0 in the first quarter.
The Penguins would get on the board in the second quarter after a long drive, ending in a 46-yard field goal.
Holstein completed two passes, one to Williams for 25 yards and the other to redshirt senior tight end Jake Overman for 31 yards to move into Youngstown State territory. Holstein threw his second touchdown of the day in a 10-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Kenny Johnson.
Panthers redshirt sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis ended the Penguins' next drive with an interception. This makes it back-to-back games for Louis with an interception, the first Panther to do so since M.J. Devonshire did it against both No. 14 Louisville on Oct. 14, 2023 and Wake Forest on Oct. 21, 2023.
Carter would rush 43 yards for his second touchdown of the game just two plays later, putting Pitt up 35-3.
The Penguins went on another six-minute drive, which culminated in sophomore quarterback Beau Brungard throwing a pass to redshirt freshman Cyrus Traugh on a screen and he went 25 yards for the first touchdown of the game.
Holstein responded with an 82-yard pass to junior wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee down the sideline for a touchdown, giving Pitt a 42-10 lead at halftime.
Youngstown State opened up the second half with a 44-yard touchdown from Brungard to Traugh, who found himself wide open for the score.
Pitt would get a 49-yard field goal from redshirt senior place kicker Ben Sauls on the next drive, then after a strong series from the defense, Holstein put in a good series himself, with a 49-yard scramble and a two-yard rushing touchdown, moving their advantage up to 52-17.
Redshirt junior Nate Yarnell came in at quarterback for Holstein and led a touchdown drive, ending with a 13-yard pass to Carter for his third touchdown of the game.
The Panthers defense got in on the scoring, as redshirt junior defensive back Tamarion Crumpley jumped a pass and ran it back 22 yards for a pick-six.
Redshirt sophomore running back Che Nwabuko would score his first Pitt touchdown, showing his speed on a 57-yard score.
The 72 points Pitt scored is the first time they've scored over 70 points since they won 77-7 vs. New Hampshire on Sept. 25, 2021.
Pitt will have their first bye week of the season and then return the following week to travel to face North Carolina on Oct. 5.
