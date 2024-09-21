Pitt Starting Lineup vs. Youngstown State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their starting lineup vs. the Youngstown State Penguins of the FCS at Acrisure Stadium.
Pitt Football Starting Lineup vs. Youngstown State
Offense
Quarterback-Eli Holstein
Running Back-Desmond Reid
Wide Receiver-Kenny Johnson
Wide Receiver-Konata Mumpfield
Wide Receiver-Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Wide Receiver-Censere "C.J." Lee
Wide Receiver-Daejon Reynolds
Tight end-Gavin Bartholomew
Left Tackle-Branson Taylor
Left Guard-Jason Collier Jr.
Center-Lyndon Cooper
Right Guard-BJ Williams
Right Tackle-Ryan Baer
Defense
Defensive End-Nate Matlack
Defensive Tackle-Nick James
Defensive Tackle-Nakhi Johnson
Defensive End-Jimmy Scott
Star Linebacker-Kyle Louis
Mike Linebacker-Brandon George
Money Linebacker-Rasheem Biles
Safety-Donovan McMillon
Safety-Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Cornerback-Ryland Gandy
Cornerback-Rashad Battle
Special Teams
Longsnapper-Nilay Upadhyayula
Placekicker-Ben Sauls
Punter-Caleb Junko
Holder-Cam Guess
There are three changes for the Panthers in their starting lineup from their last game, a comeback victory over rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl.
Sixth year Jason Collier Jr. gets the start at left guard over fellow sixth year offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby. Collier started at left guard in the win vs. Cincinnati on the road on Sept. 7, as Jacoby sat out the game. Jacoby started vs. Kent State and WVU, with Collier getting a few snaps off the bench.
Redshirt junior Nakhi Johnson gets the starts at defensive tackle over redshirt freshman Isaiah "Ghost" Neal. Johnson started against Cincinnati and will make his second start of the season, while Neal started vs. Kent State and West Virginia.
Senior defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr. earns the start at safety for the Panthers, his second of the season after starting the first match vs. the Golden Flashes. Redshirt junior Javon McIntyre comes off the bench for his first game of the season. He started all 12 games in 2023 at safety.
Pitt History vs. Youngstown State
Pitt holds a 4-1 record against Youngstown State, who are the only FCS team that has defeated Pitt in their program history, when they won 31-17 on Sept. 1, 2012, the first game of head coach Paul Chryst.
The Penguins also almost defeated the Panthers in their last matchup in the 2017 season opener, getting two fourth quarter touchdowns to force overtime, but the Panthers would get a touchdown and a game-winning interception from Bricen Garner.
Pitt defeated Youngstown State 45-37 in the first game for head coach Pat Narduzzi in 2015. They also have blowout wins in 2004, 41-0, and 2009, 38-3.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- How to Watch: Pitt vs. Youngstown State
- No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps East Carolina
- No. 2 Pitt Men's Soccer Defeats Boston College
- Pitt Heavily Favored vs. Youngstown State
- Pitt Volleyball Represented on National Player Watch List
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt