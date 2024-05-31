Pitt Adds Talented JUCO Punter

After a great visit and an offer, I am excited to announce that I have committed to punt at the University of Pittsburgh! #H2P@Pitt_FB @CoachDuzzPittFB @coachjbronowski @CoachOrrock @CoachA_Minor @Red_Raven_FB @KohlsKicking @KornblueKicking @keen_kicking pic.twitter.com/5chuw3IL9x