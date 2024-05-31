Pitt Adds Talented JUCO Punter
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers look to boost their special teams unit under new coach Jacob Bronowski, as they added a junior college punter to the roster.
Cade Dowd announced his commitment to Pitt on Twitter. With no Pat Signal or other announcement, it's likely just a walk-on, who will have the chance to compete for a scholarship later on if he wins the starting job.
Dowd spent the last two seasons at Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kan. He finished last season with 35 punts for 1,288 yards, 36.8 yards per punt, with his longest punt at 66 yards. He also 12 punts inside the 20-yard line, seven that went for fair catches and just one for a touchback.
His efforts earned him All-Conference honors a top 10 ranking as a JUCO punter. He also competed at the Kohl's Texas kicking, punting and snapping showcase, where he ranked No. 1 on roll out punts, No. 1 amongst transfer punters, No. 3 combined score with roll out punts and No. 8 without roll out punts.
Pitt also offered a transfer FCS punter in Eemil Herranen, but he chose to go to San Diego State instead. Landing Dowd gives Bronowski a chance to bring his desired players into the program to bolster the position group going forward.
Dowd will compete with redshirt junior Caleb Junko, who earned a scholarship last season as the main punter. Junko struggled with inconsistency in 2023, where he would make some great punts and then terrible ones as well.
Junko finished last season with 62 punts for 2,653 yards, 42.3 yards per punt, seven touchbacks, 12 faircatches, 15 punts inside the 20-yard line and 18 punts for 50+ yards.
He is the fifth transfer to join Pitt this offseason, including defensive backs Jaremiah Anglin Jr. from Kentucky and Josh McCarty from Eastern Michigan and defensive linemen Chief Borders from Nebraska and Anthony Johnson from Mississippi State.
