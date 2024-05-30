Pitt G Damian Dunn Joins Alliance 412
PITTSBURGH -- Houston transfer and Pitt Panthers guard Damian Dunn signed with Alliance 412, the NIL Collective that represents Pitt student-athletes.
Dunn spent one season at Houston after transferring in from Temple the season prior. The 6-foot-5 guard only started four of the 37 games he played in, averaging 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game last season, shooting 35.9% from the field, 31.7% from 3-point range and 70.6% from the foul line as well.
He was more successful at Temple, putting up career-highs of 15.3 points and 3.0 assists per game, respectively, as a redshirt junior in 2022-23. Dunn also shot 41.1% from the field, 34.8% from 3-point range and 81.4% from the foul line, respectively.
Dunn hails from Kinston, N.C. and played for Meadowcreek High School in the Atlanta metro. He has one year left of eligibility.
He is one of two transfers to join Pitt this offseason, along with forward Cameron Corhen from Florida State. He also joins two incoming freshmen in guard Brandin Cummings and forward Amdy Ndiaye, as well as Bosnian wing Amsal Delalic.
Cummings and Corhen recently signed with Alliance 412, which shows their commitment to the program going forward and their ability to profit off their own image while at Pitt.
