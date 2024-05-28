Pitt Football Misses On FCS Transfer Punter
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost out on an FCS transfer punter with international ties, who chose to go back out west.
Eemil Herranen, who hails from Helsinki, Finland, chose to transfer to San Diego State, over a number of offers from other schools, including Pitt.
Herranen spent the past two seasons punting for Northern Arizona, playing in 22 games. He punted 72 times for 2,945 yards, 40.9 yards per punt, with the longest punt 63 yards. He had two punts go for touchbacks, 16 punts for fair catches, 10 punts inside the 20-yard line and 10 punts of 50+ yards.
His best season came in 2022 as a redshirt freshman, where he punted 50 times for 2,095 yards, 41.8 yards per punt, with two touchbacks, 11 fair catches, seven punts inside the 20-yard line and eight punts that went 50+ yards in 11 games. For his efforts, Herranen earned Second Team Phil Steele Freshman All-American honors.
Herranen saw less action last season, where he played in 11 games, but punted in just six of them. He finished with 22 punts for 856 yards, 38.9 yards per punt, five fair catches, three punts inside the 20-yard line and two punts of 50+ yards.
He started out his college career at McNeese State, where he would redshirt and then transfer to Northern Arizona. He played high school football for Del Norte in San Diego, Calif. and will return back there next season.
Pitt already has a scholarship punter on the roster in redshirt junior Caleb Junko, who earned it last offseason. Junko struggled with inconsistency last season, where he would make some great punts and then terrible ones as well.
Junko finished with 62 punts for 2,653 yards, 42.3 yards per punt, seven touchbacks, 12 faircatches, 15 punts inside the 20-yard line and 18 punts for 50+ yards.
Pitt hired Jacob Bronwoski to serve as special teams/tight ends coach this offseason. With Herranen going to San Diego State, Bronowski will either stick with Junko heading into next season or try the transfer portal again for another punter.
Three transfers have to come to Pitt so far following the end of spring practice including special teams ace Josh McCarty from Eastern Michigan, defensive back Jaremiah Anglin Jr. from Kentuckyand defensive end Chief Borders from Nebraska.
