Cavaliers Select Pitt G in Latest Mock Draft
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Panthers guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington Jr. is continuing to trend upwards in latest mock drafts, thanks to a great NBA Draft Combine performance earlier in the month.
Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN released their newest Mock Draft. with less than a month until the actual NBA Draft, following the NCAA's early-entry withdrawal deadline.
They predict that the Cleveland Cavaliers will take Carrington at the No. 20 overall spot in the First Round.
Woo added more onto the decision, pointing out that Cavaliers guards in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have uncertain futures as a guard pairing. He als thinks that drafting a younger guard like Carrington, who will turn 19 in July, will give them some depth and promise going forward.
"After a good showing shooting the ball at the draft combine in Chicago, Carrington has been selective with where and for which teams he chooses to work out," Woo wrote. "His range is still a bit wide, but teams view him as a strong first-round upside pick because of his size (6-5, 190 pounds), youth and developing point guard play on a successful Pitt team last season."
Carrington had an excellent performance at the NBA Draft Combine, which put him on the radar for a number of draft experts and scouts.
He ran his 3/4 court sprint in 3.28 seconds, ranking sixth best. He also finished ranked tied 12th best with a maximum veritcal jump of 36.5 inches
Carrington showed off his shooting prowess throughout those drills as well. He shot 21-for-30, 70%, off the dribble, 19-for-25, 76.0%, side-by-side and 20-for-25, 80%, on spot up shooting, all best marks at the combine. He also shot 13-for-25, 52.0%, in the 3-point star drill, tied for eighth best.
Givony himself put Carrington up to No. 22 from No. 25 on his overall draft board and Jamie Shaw of On3 placed Carrington up at No. 13, making him a lottery pick.
Carrington starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
He started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming to first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
If he does go in the First Round, Carrington would serve as the first Pitt player to go that early since Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
Carrington would also become the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
