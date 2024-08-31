Pitt Announces Honorary Captain vs. Kent State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their honorary captain for the season opener against Kent State in former offensive lineman Jason Pinkston.
Pinkston played for Baldwin High School, just outside of Pittsburgh, and committed to Pitt in the Class of 2006, redshirting his first season.
He started his first three games at right tackle as a freshman, before he suffered a season-ending left shoulder injury against Michigan State.
Pinkston would come back in 2008, starting all 12 regular at left tackle. His work helped running back LeSean McCoy excel, as he had 308 carries for 1,488 yards and 21 touchdowns, plus 32 receptions for 305 yards. His rushing touchdowns rank tied for second in program history with Tony Dorsett in his 1976 Heisman season, while his rushing yards rank seventh best. McCoy earned Second Team All-American and First Team Big East Honors for his work in 2008.
He had his best season with Pitt in 2009, starting all 13 games at left tackle, earning both First Team All-Big East and Second Team All-American honors.
Pinkston helped then freshman running back Dion Lewis excel, as he ran 325 times for 1,799 yards and 17 touchdowns, with both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns Pitt program records for a freshman. Lewis earned Big East Offensive Player of the Year, Big East Rookie of the Year and Second Team All-American Honors for his efforts.
He played one more season for the Panthers in 2010 and the Cleveland Browns would select him in the FIfth Round in the 2011 Draft.
Pinkston started all 16 games in 2011 for the Browns as a rookie at left , then the first six games in 2012, before doctors found a blood clot in his lung ending his season. He played in three games in 2013, but chose to retire due to his health issues.
He is currently the President/CEO of Southpointe Construction Services, as well as the assisntant defensive line coach for Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School.
Pinkston will join Pitt captains in sixth year linebacker Brandon George, redshirt senior offensive lineman Branson Taylor and seniors in tight end Gavin Bartholomew and wide receiver Konata Mumpfield at the 50-yard line for the coin toss prior to the game.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Men's Soccer Defeats Rival Penn State
- Raiders Sign Former Pitt CB to Practice Squad
- Pitt RB Rodney Hammond Declared Ineligible
- Pitt Volleyball Opens Season With Top 10 Battle
- Giants Host Former Pitt CB for Workout
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt