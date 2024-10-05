Pitt Announces Travel Squad vs. North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their travel roster ahead of their road matcup vs. North Carolina in their ACC opener
Pitt Travel Roster vs. Cincinnati
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach
David Lynch (Walk-On)
Jake Frantl (Walk-On)
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Rodney Hammond Jr.
Derrick Davis Jr.
Daniel Carter
Che Nwabuko
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams
Konata Mumpfield
Censere "C.J." Lee
Daejon Reynolds
Cameron Monteiro
Zion Fowler-El
Benny Haselrig (Walk-On)
Peter Vardzel (Walk-On)
Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Offensive Linemen
Branson Taylor
Ryan Jacoby
Lyndon Cooper
BJ Williams
Ryan Baer
Terrence Enos Jr.
Jason Collier Jr.
Terrence Moore
Ryan Carretta
Tai Ray
Jackson Brown
Isaiah Montgomery
Defense
Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe
Sincere Edwards
Defensive Tackle
Nakhi Johnson
Francis Brewu
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Sean FitzSimmons
Jashear Whittington
Elliott Donald
Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Brandon George
Braylan Lovelace
Rasheem Biles
Keye Thompson
Jordan Bass
Jeremiah Marcelin
Nick Lapi
Davin Brewton
Safety
Donovan McMillon
Javon McIntyre
Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Cruce Brookins
Jesse Anderson
Allen Bryant
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy
Rashad Battle
Tamon Lynum
Noah Biglow
Tamarion Crumpley
Shadarian Harrison
Specialists
Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Special Teams Ace
Defensive Back Josh McCarty (Walk-On)
Linebacker Dylan Bennett (Walk-On)
Senior running back Rodney Hammond got reinstated this week and has a chance to get on the field for the Panthers vs. the Tar Heels. Hammond was suspended prior to the start of the season, but will look to make his first appearance in the fifth game of 2024.
Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Sean FitzSimmons made the trip for Pitt and will hope to get his first action of the season, after not playing in the first four games of 2024. Fellow redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Nick James did not make the trip, after starting the first four games of the season.
True freshmen to make the trip includes wide receiver Cameron Monteiro, defensive lineman Sincere Edwards, Francis Brewu and Jahsear Whittington, linebackers Jeremiah Marcelin and Davin Brewton and tight end Malachi Thomas.
Edwards and Thomas will likely play today, making it their fifth game of the season and allowing them to burn their redshirt.
