Pitt Wrestling Lands 2026 Two-Time State Champion
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers wrestling landed a Class of 2026 commitment in one of the best wrestlers in Ohio in Karson Brown.
Brown, who wrestles for St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, announced his commitment to the Panthers on his Instagram.
"I’m blessed to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Pittsburgh," Brown wrote. "First off I want to thank God because I would be nothing without him. I also want to thank my family, coaches, and all those who have supported me along the way. Excited for what the future holds. Go Panthers 🟡🔵#agtg #H2P"
He is a two-time state champion in Ohio, finishing 42-6 as a freshman in the 2022-23 season and defeating Kaiyon McKinney of Elyria High School in a 6-1 decision in the Division I Final at 113 pounds. He would have a 37-4 record as a sophomore in the 2023-24 season, beating Garrison Weisiner of Clay High School in an 11-7 decision in the Division I Final at 120 pounds
Wrestling at both 113 and 120 hints that Brown will wrestle at about 125 when he joins the Panthers, but may wrestle at 133 pounds if he continues progressing throughout high school.
Brown's brother, Kade Brown, is a freshman at Pitt and also won a state title last season, defeating Charles Curris of Perry High School in a 10-3 decision in the Division I Final at 138 pounds. Kade Brown will wrestle at 149 pounds for Pitt this upcoming season.
The Brown brothers will join another set of brothers in 2026 in Vinnie and Anthony Santaniello, who wrestle at 133 pounds and 141 pounds, respectively. Holden and Reece Heller both wrestled for Pitt the past two seasons at 165 and 184 pounds.
Brown is the second commitment for the Panthers in the Class of 2026, joining Elijah Brown, no relation, who wrestles for nearby Belle Vernon High School in Monessen, Pa.
Pitt has four commitments in the Class of 2025, which includes Evan Petrovich from nearby Connellsville High School in Connellsville, Pa., Bode Marlow of nearby Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pa., Tristian Steldt of Fennimore High School in Fennimore, Wis. and Carson Walsh of Pope John XXIII Regional in Sparta Township, N.J.
Pitt Wrestling Future Commitments
Class of 2025
Bode Marlow-Thomas Jefferson-Jefferson Hills, Pa. (157/165)
Evan Petrovich-Connellsville High School-Connellsville, Pa. (149/157)
Tristian Steldt-Fennimore High School-Fennimore, Wis. (174)
Carson Walsh-Pope John XXIII Regional-Sparta Township, N.J. (141/149)
Class of 2026
Elijah Brown-Belle Vernon-Monessen, Pa. (174)
Kade Brown-St. Edward-Lakewood, Pa. (125)
