Pitt HC Discusses Rodney Hammond Reinstatement
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi heads into his first ACC game of 2024 on the road vs. North Carolina this weekend with one of his better players available for the first time this season in senior running back Rodney Hammond.
Pitt announced prior to the season opener that Hammond was not eligible to play in 2024 and would miss the entire season. Narduzzi announced in his last press conference before the matchup against UNC that Hammond would return.
“Rodney Hammond will be available this weekend as well," Narduzzi said. "He’s practiced up and ready to roll and we’re excited as a coaching staff, as a team that he is back and it’s a great thing for everybody…”
Narduzzi didn't answer questions about why he was ineligible in the first place, how he was able to come back and play this season and what he did to become eligible. He only said that he found out on Wednesday that he would have the chance to play this weekend.
“Hey, right now, he’s ready to play," Narduzzi said. "That’s all I care about, that’s all we’re going to focus on North Carolina, so it doesn’t matter."
Junior Desmond Reid, who joined new offensive coordinator Kade Bell from Western Carolina, will still remain the starter and has played as one of the best running backs in recent memory.
Reid has 44 carries for 319 yards and a touchdown, while making 13 catches for 167 yards for three receiving touchdowns, plus a 78-yard punt return in the 55-24 season opener win vs. Western Carolina.
His best game came against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on the road in Week 2 on Sept. 7.
He finished with six catches for 106 receiving yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing. His best play came in the fourth quarter, as he took a pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein and ran 56 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead down to just two points.
Reid earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors for that performance, and led Pitt on a comeback, down 27-6 in the third quarter, to win 28-27, their largest comeback in more than 50 years.
Narduzzi said that Hammond has practiced since his suspension and that they'll benefit from having two strong running backs in Bell's system.
"That’s something we’ll find out," Narduzzi said. "We’ll find out how he looks in this offense. We’re used to seeing him with two tight ends, running dive plays that you guys love. I think he can be special like Dez in this offense and we’ll find out Saturday."
Hammond came to Pitt from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Va. He ran for more than 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns and made six interceptions in the secondary.
He played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2021, with 102 carries for 504 yards and five touchdowns, along with eight catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns. His play helped Pitt win their first ACC Championship and made the Peach Bowl.
Hammond had 17 carries for 100 yards in a win against New Hampshire at home in Week 4 and 16 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown against Duke on the road in Week 10. He also had a touchdown catch against Wake Forest in the ACC Championship game.
He would play in eight games and make two starts at running back in 2022, missing five games after suffering an injury against West Virginia in the season opener. He finished the season with 109 carries for 460 yards and five touchdowns, plus six catches for 73 yards.
Hammond played in all 12 games and started six in 2023, with 118 carries for a team-high 547 yards and four touchdowns plus eight catches for 60 yards.
Narduzzi expects to see Hammond succeed like Reid does in the offense, not only running the ball, but serving as an important option in the passing game for Holstein, which Hammond did in the past.
“Rodney’s been good with ball skills out of the backfield to begin with," Narduzzi said. "I mean, you look back to the ACC Championship, I can still see him running down that far sideline. He’s got ballskills out of the backfield, so he can do it all. He was all through spring ball. I mean, it’s not like it’s a new offense Tuesday or Wednesday, and he’s a smart football player too.”
Narduzzi also praised Hammond for his work ethic throughout his suspension and also this week, as he continued to impress the coaching staff with his work on the scout team.
"He’s been great," Narduzzi said. "He’s been mature. It’s weird, you don’t know when this is going to happen, but I grabbed him, I don’t know if it was over the weekend, I just said, “You need to take every rep, we’re playing the best,” and he was on the scout team on Tuesday. “You need to go out there and play and be that guy. Give us the best possible look. You’re the guy. I want you taking every rep.” But he went out there Tuesday and got after it. Obviously, things happen for a reason. He’s got some good work in."
Hammond and Reid returning for ACC play will give Pitt a great rushing attack, and redshirt junior Derrick Davis Jr. and sixth year Daniel Carter provides numerous options on offense on the ground.
