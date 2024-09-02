Inside The Panthers

Pitt Depth Chart vs. Cincinnati

The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart vs. the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Pittsburgh Panthers Konata Mumpfield (9) hauls in a pass for a touchdown while being covered by Cincinnati Bearcats Taj Ward (15) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on September 9, 2023 / Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart ahead of their Week 2 matchup on the road against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry.

The biggest change is that redshirt freshman Eli Holstein is the official starter quarterback and that redshirt junior Nate Yarnell is the back up. Holstein completed 30-of-40 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.

Junior Desmond Reid is now the official starter at running back, as the program announced that senior Rodney Hammond is ineligible for the 2024 season.

Fellow junior and Western Carolina transfer Censere "C.J." Lee is a backup to sophomore Kenny Johnson at the first wide receiver position. Lee was second to Johnson with six catches with 72 receiving yards. Redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds is not a starter and is the backup behind senior Konata Mumpfield.

The offensive line, defense and special teams did not change from the Kent State game.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Cincinnati

Offense

Quarterback 
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach

Running Back
Desmond Reid
Derrick Davis Jr.
Daniel Carter

Wide Receiver 
Kenny Johnson  
Censere "C.J." Lee

Wide Receiver 
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Lamar Seymore

Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds

Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas 

Left Tackle
Branson Taylor
Terrence Enos Jr. 

Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby 
Jason Collier Jr. 

Center
Lyndon Cooper 
Terrence Moore 

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta 

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Isaiah Montgomery 

Defense 

Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or 
Maverick Gracio

Defensive Tackle
Nakhi Johnson OR 
Francis Brewu OR
Anthony Johnson

Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR 
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald


Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass

Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson

Money Linebacker 
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles

Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr. 

Cornerback 
Ryland Gandy 
Tamon Lynum

Cornerback 
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or 
Tamarion Crumpley 

Specialists

Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess

Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula 
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield

Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

