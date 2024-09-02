Pitt Depth Chart vs. Cincinnati
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart ahead of their Week 2 matchup on the road against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry.
The biggest change is that redshirt freshman Eli Holstein is the official starter quarterback and that redshirt junior Nate Yarnell is the back up. Holstein completed 30-of-40 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
Junior Desmond Reid is now the official starter at running back, as the program announced that senior Rodney Hammond is ineligible for the 2024 season.
Fellow junior and Western Carolina transfer Censere "C.J." Lee is a backup to sophomore Kenny Johnson at the first wide receiver position. Lee was second to Johnson with six catches with 72 receiving yards. Redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds is not a starter and is the backup behind senior Konata Mumpfield.
The offensive line, defense and special teams did not change from the Kent State game.
Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Cincinnati
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Derrick Davis Jr.
Daniel Carter
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Censere "C.J." Lee
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Lamar Seymore
Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds
Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Left Tackle
Branson Taylor
Terrence Enos Jr.
Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby
Jason Collier Jr.
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Terrence Moore
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Isaiah Montgomery
Defense
Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or
Maverick Gracio
Defensive Tackle
Nakhi Johnson OR
Francis Brewu OR
Anthony Johnson
Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe
Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass
Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Money Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy
Tamon Lynum
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or
Tamarion Crumpley
Specialists
Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess
Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid
Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield
Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
