Kenny Pickett Booed at Pitt Season Opener
PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett starred at quarterback for the Pitt Panthers, but not every fan had love for him at the 2024 season opener.
The jumbotron at Acrisure Stadium during the Pitt-Kent State game looked at the former Pitt players who played during the NFL preseason. When it showed Pickett playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, there were some boos in the stadium.
Pitt fans took to social media in disgust at the small portion of the fan base who chose to boo Pickett at the game.
Some of the boos stem may stem from Pickett's time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who took him as the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He struggled with the Steelers, going 14-10 overall and completing 446-of-713 passes, 62.6%, for 4,744 yards and 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in two seasons with the franchise.
The Steelers traded Pickett this offseason to the Eagles for a fourth round draft pick, while landing a third round draft pick in return for him.
Steelers fans don't have great memories of Pickett and some are also Pitt fans, who suprisingly, may not remember his time in college.
Pickett served as one of the best ever Pitt quarterbacks, with his 2021 season featuring as one of the finest by a signal caller in program history.
He completed 334-of-497 passes, 67.2%, for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns to seven interceptions, as he led the Panthers to their first 10-win regular season in more than 40 years and their first ACC Championship. His passing yards and passing touchdowns are program records for a season.
For his efforts, he was a Heisman finalist, ACC Player of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, First Team All-American, First Team All-ACC, and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
Pickett finished his Pitt career with 12,303 passing yards and 81 passing touchdowns, both also program records.
He also had great moments prior to the 2021 season, including a boot leg touchdown to defeat then ranked No. 2 Miami in his first collegiate start in the 2017 finale, leading Pitt to their first ACC Championship game in 2018 and the "Pitt special," a trick play, that defeated then ranked No. 15 UCF in 2019.
While some Pitt fans may only look at his NFL career, most will remember the great play in his final season in 2021.
