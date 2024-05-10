Inside The Panthers

EA Teases New College Football Video Game News

There is an update coming soon on the new EA Sports College Football video game.

Stephen Thompson

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers fans will be able to play as their favorite team in the new EA Sports Collge Football video game, which is set to be released later this summer. But Electronic Arts is preparing to build more hype by releasing new news about the game this month.

On the game's home web page, there is now a countdown clock that promises news coming on the game which will feature every FBS team in college football, including the Panthers. Pictures of blank copies of the game's cover have made their way around social media, meaning that an official cover athlete could be on the way soon.

A cover for the deluxe edition of the game has already been revealed by Gematsu, a site that covers Japanese and American gaming news. It features many of college football's biggest stars walking out of a tunnel and onto the field.

EA Sports teased the release of College Football 25 earlier this year, promising that a reveal would come in May and the official release would be later in the summer. The game will be available for purchase on July 19th, according to a report from Bro Bible's Dov Klieman.

This game has been a long-time coming for college football fans. The last edition of the EA's NCAA Football video game series came out in the summer of 2013 and 11 years later, it will return under a different name. That a new game was being created was announced in 2021 and updates have been few and far between ever since. 

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports reported last month that the new game will be built on the same engine as EA Sports' Madden franchise. There will, however, be differences in gameplay, playbooks and the settings that make college football unique, like mascots, bands and other stadium traditions. The "Dynasty" and "Road to Glory" modes will also return.

And with Name, Image and Likeness rules having been relaxed since the last version of the game was released, fans can expect some more personal touches added to the players. Jersey names could come back among other tweaks to give it a more personal as well. The game was originally discontinued because of a lawsuit from former players who were featured in the game, but couldn't receive a cut of its profits. Now all players who opt to be included in the game will be compensated with $600 and a free copy of the game each.

Published
Stephen Thompson

