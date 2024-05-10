Pitt's Bub Means Signs First NFL Contract
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers wide receiver Bub Means has made his transition to the NFL official this week as he signed his first NFL contract with the New Orleans Saints.
Means, who transferred to Pitt from Louisiana Tech and started for two seasons, was picked in the fifth round by the Saints and put pen to paper on a deal worth $4,274,276 over four years, with $254,276 due at the time of signing.
Means caught just 68 passes for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns over the last two seasons with the Panthers, the second-highest yardage total of any Pitt pass-catcher over that span. He came on strong, particularly over the final two thirds of the 2023 season. He did deal with some subpar quarterback play at times, but those numbers still put him behind the other top wide receivers in his class in terms of production.
He made up for it with outstanding testing numbers at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Means moved well, especially for someone at his size. He has speed and strong hands that were intriguing enough to scouts as he went through pre-draft scouting events and it led to him getting a shot in New Orleans.
