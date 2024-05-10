Inside The Panthers

Pitt's M.J. Devonshire Signs First Contract With Raiders

Former Pitt Panthers' cornerback M.J. Devonshire is now officially a Raider.

Sep 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back M.J. Devonshire (12) / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers cornerback M.J. Devonshire is now officially a Las Vegas Raider after signing his first NFL contract this week.

The Raiders announced that they had signed their seventh-round selection out of Pitt this week but did not disclose financial terms. His rookie deal will run for four years as it does with all NFL Draft picks.

Devonshire, an Aliquippa native, one-upped his breakout 2022 campaign. He set career-highs in tackles for loss (0.5), interceptions (4) and passes defended (10). He ends his Pitt career with 83 tackles. 1.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions. 

He won an ACC Championship, was named an All-ACC honorable mention at cornerback and second-team selection at punt returner in 2022 and capped his collegiate career with second-team all-conference honors as a cornerback. But no moment will ever stand out as boldly from Devonshire's career at as the 56-yard "Pitt Six" that was the deciding play in a win over West Virginia during the 2022 revival of the Backyard Brawl. 

