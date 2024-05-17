Pitt Featured in College Football 25 Trailer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers were a central part of the official EA Sports College Football 25 trailer, which was released this week ahead of the game's mid-July premiere.
About 40 seconds into the two minute-long trailer video, the Pitt band took center stage to spell out the school's nickname in script lettering at Acrisure Stadium in between shots of Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin and Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.
Pitt football teased some of the elements that they have approved for use in the game, including the band, three different uniform sets and some gameday atmosphere things that will be featured when one plays as the Panthers.
The "turnover dunk" that the Panther players use to mark every takeaway from the defense will also be included in the game, if the trailer is to be believed.
Panthers fans will also be able to finally play as their favorite players in the new game, the first of it's kind to be made since 2014. The game was discontinued due to lawsuits over the use of name, image and likeness without compensation from former athletes. Now with the NCAA's regulations agianst player compensation largely a thing of the past, EA has gone ahead and reintroduced the iconic video game.
Players who opted in to being included in the game have been compensated with a free copy and $600 from Electronic Arts.
The game is set to be officially released on July 19.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Jeff Capel Tired of ACC Disrespect
- Pitt Lands in Top Eight For 3-Star OT
- Pitt G Brandin Cummings Joins Alliance 412
- EA Sports College Football 25 Release Date Revealed
- Former Pitt DT Signs With UFL Team
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt