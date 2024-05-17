Pitt Lands in Top Eight For 3-Star OT
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to increase their recruiting efforts this summer, as they landed in the top eight schools for a 3-star offensive tackle in the Class fo 2025.
Mehki Cousar placed Pitt alongside Boston College, Marshall, Maryland, Memphis, Temple, UCF, and UMass in his top eight schools. Leyton Roberts, who made the announcement on behalf of Cousar, also states that Cousar will make an announcement prior to his upcoming senior season this fall.
Cousar picked these eight schools over Toledo and FCS schools in Dartmouth and Morgan State.
He plays for powerhouse St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, Cousar is the prototypical offensive tackle that will succeed at the college level.
He currently harrasses defensive linemen for easy pancakes in high school and one can only imagine how strong he'll become in later years. His work gives his quarterback time in the pocket and he creates space for runners to exploit defenses.
On3 is the only site to rate him so far, ranking Cousar as a three-star, No. 40 recruit in Maryland and No. 106 at offensive tackle in his class.
Pitt currently has five commits in the Class of 2025, including quarterback Mason Heintschel, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive end Trevor Sommers, offensive lineman Shep Turk and wide receiver Tony Kinsler.
