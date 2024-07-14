Pitt Football EA Sports CFB 25 Gameplay Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will feature in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game, coming out this week, where fans of the program have a chance to play as their favorite team.
The game will come out to the general public on Friday, July 19, but fans who bought the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle will have early access on Tuesday, July 16. The game will come out on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.
Some creators have had early access to the game, thanks to EA Creator Network, revealing how the gameplay will work for different teams.
YouTube creator YoBoy PIZZA chose to pick Pitt for Dynasty Mode, where players have the ability to lead a program to great heights on the field through gameplay and also with recruiting.
He used Pitt and put them up against rival Penn State in the Keystone Classic at Acrisure Stadium.
The gameplay shows the fantastic environment at the stadium, with fans waving yellow towels, the band forming "Pitt" on the field, cheerleaders and the team walkout.
It also showed the new mechanics of the game and the improvements in play. It also has stadium pulse, which either bolsters a player at home against an opponent, or makes it harder for a player on the road in a loud environment.
The EA Sports College Football video game will likely serve as one of the biggest games of the year. It is the first college football video game to come out since 2013, ending an 11-year hiatus.
Bill Walsh College Football was the first college football video game and it came out in 1993. The legendary head coach of Stanford and the San Francisco 49ers served as the cover for the first two editions and then College Football USA 96/97 would feature as the next two.
The NCAA started to brand the video game in 1997 with NCAA College Football 98 and would continue to do so through 2013 with NCAA College Football 14. All FBS teams then came into the video game, but with the NCAA branding, so too did official bowl games and awards like the Heisman, Biletnikoff and others.
The game had different modes that people could play, like dynasty mode, ultimate team in later editions and Road to Glory, which allowed players to play as themselves and become a star. All of these editions are in the new game as well.
NCAA College Football came out on a number of consoles, including Wii, PlayStation, XBOX, GameCube, Windows and more. This new edition will come out for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Pitt even had a player grace the cover, as Biletnikoff winner Larry Fitzgerald was the cover on NCAA College Football 2005.
The reason for the hiatus of a college football video game came when the NCAA, Electronic Arts and the use of college athletes' likenesses all came together.
Disputes included some conferences backing out of the game, the NCAA continuing to argue the amateur status of student-athletes, and a lack of understanding of how to pay college athletes, which forced EA to choose to shelve the game for the foreseeable future.
NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) allows student-athletes to profit off of themselves, which made it easier for EA to figure out how to make a new college football game.
Student-athletes also have the ability to truly play as themselves. Previous editions didn't have names of the players or any descriptions. They will now have their own pictures, names and more for the game.
NIL will pay student-athletes around $600 for participating and the game for free, which costs around $70.
Electronic Arts has worked with One Team Partners, who work with NIL rights and CLC, the country’s top college trademark licensing company, allowing more 15,000 current student-athletes to make merchandise deals, and now, a video game deal too.
With the last game selling around 1.5 million copies, expect a much higher number than that this time around.
