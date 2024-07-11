Pitt WR Konata Mumpfield Receives National Praise
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield received national praise from an important figure in college football heading into the 2024 season.
Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, put out a tweet about how excited he is to see Mumpfield play next season. He noted that his production isn't incredible, but that he has a chance to break out in 2024.
"Mumpfield is a cool loose mover who'll be able to play both inside & outside at next level because he has suddenness to snap-off routes in slot and vertical gear to threaten on perimeter," Nagy wrote.
"Another thing we like about [Mumpfield] is the way he goes up & attacks the ball. Dude can make the highlight reel catch.
"We expect much bigger things from Mumpfield this fall under new OC Kade Bell, who led top-rated passing offense in FCS last season at Western Carolina."
Mumpfield hails from Hoschton, Ga. and played for nearby Dacula High School in Dacula, Ga. in the Atlanta metro. He only had four offers, with 247Sports and Rivals ranking him as a two-star athlete, commiting to Akron, his sole FBS Division I scholarship.
He had an excellent freshman campaign with the Zips, leading the team with 63 catches, 751 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He also had three 100-yard receiving games, including career-highs of 11 catches for 121 yards, plus two touchdowns against Western Michigan in Week 10.
He received All-MAC Second Team honors and The Athletic, Pro Football Network and Maxwell Football Club named him as a Freshman All-American.
Mumpfield then transferred to Pitt ahead of the 2022 season, playing in 12 games, missing just one, and starting nine games. He made 58 receptions for 551 yards and a touchdown that season, including three games of seven catches. He also had a season-high of 78 yards and that touchdown in the Sun Bowl win over UCLA.
He then led the Panthers with 44 catches last season and also had 576 yards and five touchdowns. His season-high of 99 yards on three catches came in a loss to then ranked No. 4 Florida State in Week 10, when he had an 82-yard reception. He had a touchdown catch in the win over then ranked No. 14 Louisville and tied a career-high of two touchdowns in the loss against Cincinnati in Week 2.
Mumpfield joins seniors in tight end Gavin Bartholomew and running back Rodney Hammond have just one more season in college to prove their talents.
With new offensive coordinator Kade Bell implementing a scheme that will spread the ball more, Mumpfield and others will look to excel next season. By doing so, they'll improve upon a terrible 2023 sesaon, 3-9 overall, and at least get back to a bowl game.
