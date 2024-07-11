Pitt's Lowe Ranked High in NBA Draft Board
PITTSBURGH --Pitt Panthers guard Jaland Lowe had a solid freshman campaign and many are awaiting what he'll achieve as a sophomore next season.
A strong performance at the CP3 Elite Camp in Las Vegas last week caught the eyes of a number of NBA Draft experts and pro scouts, with some projecting him as a First Round pick in 2025.
One particular NBA Draft expert that has high hopes for Lowe is Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, who ranked him No. 23 overall his latest 2025 NBA Draft Board.
Vecenie liked his work with former Panthers guard Bub Carrington last season and that he played like an "All-ACC" guard towards the end of the campaign. He also noted that Lowe, from Jan. 16 onward, averaged 13.5 points, 4.2 assists and only 1.5 turnovers per game.
"He’s a terrific decision-maker in addition to being a spectacular passer and playmaker," Vecenie wrote. "The lefty has a beautiful blend of lobs, dump-off passes and kickouts, plus does it all off a live dribble. He throws them with pristine touch when necessary, as well as with real velocity with his strong left hand when required. He also drilled 39 percent of his 3s over that last 17-game sample and has a smooth lefty stroke that should continue to bloom. If I had to pick a player to lead the ACC in assists next season, it would be Lowe. I also expect him to toss in around 15 points per game and hit shots from distance."
Vecenie placed Lowe as one of nine ACC players in the top 30 and one of 12 for his full 60-player draft board, putting Lowe in good company going into next season.
Lowe arrived at Pitt as a Class of 2023 four-star guard who played for Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas, just outside of Houston.
He played in all 33 games in the 2023-24 season, starting 19 of them, while averaging 26.5 minutes, scoring 9.6 points, dishing out 3.3 assists and grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game, respectively. He also shot 38.8% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range and 85.5% from the free-throw line.
He came off the bench for the entire non-conference, but started the final 19 games of the season, including all but the three first ACC games.
Lowe scored a season-high 20 points twice, as he shot 8-for-15 from the field, 3-for-4 from the foul line and made a 3-pointer in a loss to Syracuse at home on Jan. 16 and shot 7-for-12, 5-for-5 from the foul line and made a 3-pointer in a victory over NC State on the road on Feb. 7.
He posted one double-double on the season in the win at home against Florida State on March 5. He scored 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field, including a 3-pointer and two foul shots, while also creating 10 assists.
Two other great games saw him score 12 points and make nine assists in a blowout win at Boston College on March 2 and tally 18 points plus six assists in a win over Virginia Tech at home on Feb. 24.
His biggest highlight of the season came in an 80-76 win against then ranked No. 7 Duke at Cameron Indoor on Jan. 20. He hit a 3-pointer right in the face of Duke forward Kyle Filipowski with less than 50 seconds left to put Pitt up four points. while shushing the crowd with a finger to his lips.
Lowe worked mostly as a point guard, helping to distribute to players like Freshman Team All-ACC honoree in guard Carrington, ACC Sixth Man of the Year in guard Ishmael Leggett and First Team All-ACC forward Blake Hinson.
Lowe and Leggett will man the back court for the Panthers next season and if they improve on the solid seasons they had, expect to see an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
