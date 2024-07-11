Pitt Football Lands Talented 2025 Long Snapper
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to land talent for their Class of 2025 and this time, they've added a specialist.
Long snapper Henry Searcy, who plays for Lawton Chiles High School in Tallahassee, Fla., announced that he decommitted from Syracuse and would instead commit to Pitt, announcing his decision on his Instagram.
"After a lot of thought and consideration I have decided to decommit from Syracuse," Searcy wrote on his Instagram post. "I want to thank Coach Vollono for the opportunity. With that said I will be committing to Pittsburgh. Go Panthers!"
Kohl's Professional Camps, the rating site for special teams players, gave Searcy five-stars for a long snapper and rates him No. 8 in the country at his position in the Class of 2025.
"Searcy snaps one of the tightest rotating footballs in the country regardless of class," Kohl's wrote about Searcy in "Kohl's Comments." "He has been one of the top performers across the country at every Kohl’s Snapping Camp he attends. At the Kohl’s Southern Showcase, he finished with an average snap time of .68 seconds and put 5 of his 9 scoring snaps through the target. Searcy is long and uses his levers to his advantage through his snapping motion. The sky is the limit for this young man and will be an asset for whichever program is fortunate enough to gain a commitment."
Standing at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds. Searcy will look to play for Pitt down the line in the coming years. UConn transfer/redshirt junior Nilay Upadhyayula is on scholarship and the starter for next season, while Charlotte transfer/redshirt sophomore Nico Crawford is the other long snapper on the roster.
The Panthers now have 22 commitments in the Class of 2025, as they look to land their final recruits before fall training camp begins.
Five of the commitments made their decision following the first weekend of official visits June 6-8, including tight end Max Hunt from Tampa, Fla. athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner from Wildwood, Fla., linebacker Justin Thompson and wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes from Olney, Md. and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson from Blairstown, N.J.
Four recruits committed after they made their official visit the second weekend, June 13-15. This includes three-stars in defensive backs Joshua Guerrier from Ocoee, Fla., Shawn Lee Jr from Harrisburg, Pa.. and Cole Woodson from Haymarket, Va., plus offensive tackle Akram Elnagmi from the NFL Academy in Loughbrough, United Kingdom.
The last weekend of official visits, June 20-22, brought in six commitments, including athletes Synkwan Smith from Roswell, Ga. Emmanuel Taylor from Virginia Beach, Va., offensive lineman Torian Chester from Albany, Ga., wide receiver Kha'leal Sterling from Miami, four-star defensive back Mason Alexander from Fishers, Ind. and linebacker Denim Cook from Columbus, Ohio.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive lineman Shep Turk from nearby Jefferson Hills, Pa. quarterback Mason Heintschel from Clay, Ohio, wide receiver Tony Kinsler from Port Arthur, Fla., athlete Bryce Yates from Matoaca, Va. defensive lineman Trevor Sommers from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and defensive back Elijah Dotson from Belleville, Mich.
Searcy is also the seventh player from Florida in this Class of 2025 for Pitt, including Hunt, Turner, Guerrier, Sterling, Kinsler and Sommers.
