Pitt Fourth Least Traveled 2024 ACC Team

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are about two months away from the upcoming football season, with their home game against Kent State on Aug. 31 serving as the beginning.
Amongst other ACC teams, they won't travel as much as most of them. They come in with the fourth least miles at 4,920.62 and 984.12 miles per average trip, according to a study by Bookies.com
Pitt only has five road games this season, which contributes to the lower number of miles compared to other teams.
Their closest road game is the River City Rivalry against Cincinnati on Sept. 7, which is close to 300 miles to drive to. The second closest would come as another former Big East foe in Louisville on Nov. 23, which comes out close to a 400-mile drive.
The next farthest game is North Carolina on Oct. 5 and then Boston College in the season finale on Nov. 30. It's around 475-500 mile drive to Chapel Hill, N.C. and around 550-575 miles to Chestnut Hill, Mass., just outside Boston proper.
SMU, who joined the ACC from the American Athletic Conference, is the farthest trip and the only game not in the eastern time zone. The trip to Dallas is about 1,250-1,300 miles, one of the farthest Pitt has done in recent years.
Cal and Stanford, who joined the ACC from the Pac-12, come in at No. 1 and No. 2 for most miles traveled in the 2024 season, respectively.Cal will travel 20,660.7 miles, 4,132.14 per average and go across 26 time zones, while Stanford will travel 14.017.59 miles, 2.336.27 per average and traverse 16 time zones.
Southern ACC schools in Florida State, Georgia Tech and Miami all come in No. 3-No. 5 for most traveled miles in 2024, respectively.
The three schools for least traveled miles this upcoming season are Clemson, Virginia and Duke. These programs are in the Virginia-North Carolina-South Carolina area that houses seven of the teams 18 teams, allowing for much quicker travel.
Pitt will host Cal on Oct. 12, helping them to up Cal's mileage, as well as Clemson on Nov. 16 for the home finale. Clemson also only plays four games on the road next season and the Pitt trip is the longest for them, as they travel to FSU, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.
