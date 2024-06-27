Twitter Reaction to Wizards Drafting Bub Carrington
PITTSBURGH -- The Washington Wizards drafted Pitt Panthers star freshman guard Bub Carrington with the last lottery pick at No. 14 overall.
The Wizards traded for the pick with the Portland Trail Blazers. They sent Deni Avdija and received the No. 14 overall pick (Carrington). They also received Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round pick for Avdija.
Carrington had an excellent season for the Panthers, as he would start all 33 games, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line. He made the All-ACC Rookie Team last season due to his efforts.
He will join another fellow Panther on the Wizards in forward Justin Champagnie, giving Panthers fans two huge reasons to start their love of their new NBA team.
Pitt fans reacted in jubilation to the pick, as he is the fourth highest draft pick in program history. Only Charles Smith at No. 3 in 1988 to the Philadelphia 76ers, who traded the pick to the Los Angeles Clippers, Billy Knight at No. 6 to the Indiana Pacers of the ABA in 1974 and center Steven Adams at No. 12 in 2013 to the Oklahoma City Thunder were higher.
The first draft pick for the Panthers since Lamar Patterson in 2014 also made rounds for the Wizards fans. The Wizards took Alex Sarr at No. 2 and will pair him and Carrington going into next season for one of the best rookie duos in the NBA.
Twitter Reaction to the Washington Wizards Drafting Pitt Star Bub Carrington
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Washington Wizards Draft Pitt Star Bub Carrington
- Two More Pitt Alumni Added to Zoo Crew
- Pitt Football Lands 2025 4-Star DB Commit
- Heat Selecting Pitt Star in ESPN Mock Draft
- Pitt Football Makes Final 3 For 2025 OL
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt