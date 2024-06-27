Pitt Women's Soccer 2024 Regular Season Schedule Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their regular season schedule for the women's soccer program with the first match less than a month and a half away.
The Panthers are coming off their most successful season in program history in 2023, as they finished with 17-6-1 overall record and 6-2-1 record in the ACC. They won their first ever ACC Tournament game, making the Semifinals, and earned a spot in the Elite Eight, the farthest they've made it in the NCAA Tournament.
Pitt set season program records with the 17 overall, six ACC and nine home wins, resepectively, 194 points, 64 goals and 68 assists.
Two exhibition games start the season, with rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Morgantown on Sunday, Aug. 4 and then at home against Michigan on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Pitt opens the regular season officially with a trip to Georgia on Thursday, Aug. 15, marking the first match between the two programs since 2005, when Georgia won 2-0 at home in the Georgia Nike Tournament.
The Panthers then face their rival in the Duquesne Dukes at Highmark Stadium in Station Square, for a neutral site location on Sunday, Aug. 18. The Panthers hold a 12-4 record against the Dukes, including a 6-1 win at home last season.
Pitt hosts their first game at Ambrose Urbanic Field against Buffalo on Thursday, Aug. 22, who they have a 4-1 record against, including a 2-1 win on the road last season. Pitt also plays another opponent from last season in Bucknell on the road in the next game on Sunday, Aug. 25, who they beat 5-0 at home.
The Panthers then go out to California for two games the following weekend. They'll take on Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 29 and then Cal State Fullerton on Sunday, Sept. 1 in Fullerton.
Pitt defeated Loyola Marymount in a 5-4 thriller back in August of 2019, as future star forward Amanda West scored a hat-trick in the victory. The game against Cal State Fullerton is the first between the two programs.
The non-conference schedule for Pitt concludes the following weekend at home, with Dartmouth on Thursday, Sept. 5 and new Division I school Mercyhurst from Erie, Pa. on Sunday, Sept. 8. Pitt lost to Dartmouth on the road in 2019, their only ever game against them, while this is the first match against Mercyhurst.
The ACC added three new programs to the conference this season in Cal and Stanford from the Pac-12, as well as SMU from the American Athletic Conference. Despite the additions, the ACC schedule is still 10 games for all programs.
Pitt will host five matches at home in Louisville on Saturday, Sept. 14, North Carolina on Thursday, Sept. 19, Clemson on Thursday, Oct. 3, Syracuse on Sunday, Oct. 13 and Wake Forest on Thursday Oct. 14.
They will also travel for five games, including to the Bay Area, where they'll take on newcomers Cal on Thursday, Sept. 26 and Stanford on Sunday, Sept. 29. Pitt also travels to Florida to face Miami on Thursday, Oct. 17 and Florida State on Sunday, Oct. 20, and ends the regular season with Notre Dame on Thursday, Oct. 31 or Halloween.
The ACC Tournament will take place afterwards at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. from Saturday, Nov. 2 to Tuesday, Nov. 5.
If Pitt does good enough, they'll compete in the ACC Tournament and will then take part in the NCAA Tournament afterwards.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt 2025 Target Taking Visit to ACC Foe
- Pitt Hosting 4-Star G on Official Visit
- Pitt Volleyball Lands 2026 OH Ayanna Watson
- Pitt Football Makes 4-Star OL Final 7
- Pitt F Blake Hinson Rated Top 75 Prospect
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt