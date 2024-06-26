Two More Pitt Alumni Added to Zoo Crew
PITTSBURGH -- Two more Pitt Panthers joined the Zoo Crew ahead of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer, in guard Jared Wilson-Frame and forward Mike Young.
Wilson-Frame spent his first two seasons at Northwest Florida State College at the junior college level before transferring to Pitt for his final two seasons from 2017-19.
He played for head coach Kevin Stallings in his infamous final season, where the team finished 8-24 overall and 0-18 in the ACC. He started 23 of 32 games, led the team with 13.0 points per game and an 82.9% clip from the foul line. He also averaged 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 37.5% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range.
Wilson-Frame would have a better senior campaign with Jeff Capel taking over ahead of the 2018-19 season. He led the team with 98 3-pointers and made 39.5% of his attempts from behind the arc. His his eight 3-pointers in a loss to Syracuse in the Second Round of the ACC Tournament ranks tied for second most in Pitt history.
He started 17 of 32 games, averaged 31.0 minutes, 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, respectively. He also shot 40.9% from the field and 76.9% from the field, with the latter leading the team. His points and rebounds finished second best on the Panthers.
Wilson-Frame finished his career with 172 3-pointers made, ranking 10th all-time in Pitt history.
He spent last season in the G-League with the College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks) Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks) and the Maine Celtics (Boston Celtics). He is currently playing for Pioneros de Los Mochis in Los Mochis, Mexico.
Young came to Pitt as a four-star forward from Saint Benedict's Prep in Newark, N.J., but hails from nearby Duquesne, Pa.
The 6-foot-8 forward spent four seasons with the Panthers from 2013-17, staying through head coach Jamie Dixon's final three seasons and then one with Stallings.
Young finished his career starting in 130 of 133 games played, averaging 28.9 minutes, 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game respectively. He also shot 49.1% from the field, 33.9% from 3-point range and 76.3% from 3-point range.
He averaged 16.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, respectively, while shooting a career-high 54.2% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range and 78.7% on free throws in the 2015-16 season, the last under Dixon.
Young then averaged career highs in 19.6 points and 2.7 assists per game, respectively, along with grabbing 6.8 rebounds per game. He also shot 45.3% from the field, a career-high 34.1% from behind the arc and 77.8% from the foul line in the 2016-17 season.
His efforts his final two seasons with the Panthers earned him All-ACC Third Team honors. His 648 points in the 2016-17 season is also the fifth most in program history.
Young's 1,835 points scored ranks seventh best in Pitt history. He is one of 19 players in Pitt history that scored 1,000 points and grabbed 600 rebounds, as he had 847 rebounds in his four seasons.
Forward Jamel Artis (2013-17), who is also a member of the Zoo Crew, joined Young to make the second best scoring duos in program history in the 2016-17 season, with 1,230 points. Only DeJuan Blair and Sam Young scored more as a tandem, at 1,240 points in the 2008-09 season.
Young and Artis also both hold the records for most ACC victories, 32, and ACC Tournament victories, four, in program history.
He has played for a number of teams around the world following his Pitt career, including in the NBA G-League, Puerto Rico, France, Israel, Poland, Japan and most recently, Turkey.
Young and Wilson-Frame join a number of Pitt alumni on the team including Artis, Blair (2007-09), forwards Ryan Luther (2014-18) and Nike Sibande (2020-23), guard Nelly Cummings (2022-23) and guard/forward Lamar Patterson (2009-14).
One non-alumni is forward Dustin Sleva, who played for Division II program Shippensburg and played for nearby Montour High School in Robinson, Pa.
The Zoo Crew will play in the Pittsburgh Regional at the Petersen Events Center from July 20-24.
They also found out their bracket, as the TBT released it. They are the No. 2 seed and open up with their first game against No. 7 Millon Dollaz Worth of Game on July 20 at 8 p.m.
Stars of Storrs (UConn), Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State) and Best Virginia (West Virginia) join the Zoo Crew in the Pittsburgh Regional. Winners of the First Round game will play on July 22 and then the final two teams play on July 24.
