Pitt Football Incomers Jersey Numbers Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers brought in numerous players this offseason, including transfers and freshman that will play important roles for the program going forward.
The Panthers have 12 scholarship freshman incoming, three walk-ons and five transfers that recently joined the team this offseason. All of these players received new jersey numbers and took some from some recent players last year.
Pitt brought in five transfers in defensive linemen Anthony Johnson (Mississippi State/Illinois/Youngstown State) and Chief Borders (Nebraska), defensive backs Josh McCarty (Eastern Michigan) and Jaremiah Anglin Jr. (Kentucky) and punter Cade Dowd (JUCO), since the end of spring practices.
They bring in the remaining 11 freshmen, defenisve backs Davion Pritchard and Allen Bryant, linebackers Devin Brewton and Cameron Lindsey, offensive linemen Caleb Holmes, Jiavanni Cooley, Adham Abouraya and Mason Lindsay, plus tight end Malachi Thomas.
The Panthers also add three walk-ons in wide receivers Jacob Sassic from Pittsburgh Central Catholic and Amah Agwu from Lynbrook, N.Y. and tight end Truitt Brown from Tampa, Fla.
Transfers
DL Anthony Johnson: No. 50 (DL Dayon Hayes wore last season)
Chief Borders: No. 54 (Took Number from WO LB Dylan Bennett, Bennett switches to No. 45)
DB: Josh McCarty: No. 49 (LS Byron Floyd wore it last season) (DB Ak’Bar Shabazz II wore it in 2021)
Jaremiah Anglin: No. 22 (DB P.J. O’Brien and RB Vincent Davis last wore it in 2022)
P: Cade Dowd: No. 97
Incoming Freshmen
DB: Davion Pritchard: No. 23 (LB Solomon DeShields wore last season)
Allen Bryant: No. 26 (WO WR Lorenzo Jenkins wore last season) (DB Judson Tallander II last DB to wear it in 2021 season)
WR: Tyreek Robinson: No. 24 (RB C’Bo Flemister wore last season)
LB: Davin Brewton: No. 37 (DB Stephon Hall wore it in 2022)
Cameron Lindsey: No. 24 (DB Tamarion Crumpley wore it in 2022)
DL: Jahsear Whittington: No. 40 (DL Antonio Camon wore last season)
OL: Jiavanni Cooley: No. 51 (OL Dorien Ford wore last season)
Adham Abouraya: No. 53 (OL Jake Kradel wore last season)
Mason Lindsey : No. 66 (WO OL George French II wore last season)
Caleb Holmes: No. 76 (OL Matt Goncalves wore last season)
TE: Malachi Thomas: (WO WR Benny Haselrig wore last season/Haselrig switched to No. 29)
Walk-Ons
TE: Truitt Brown: No. 32 (LB Shayne Simon wore last season)
WR: Amah Agwu: No. 40 (WR Addison Copeland III wore last season)
Jacob Sassic: No. 41 (TE Jake Zilinskas wore in 2021)
