Bub Carrington Earns NBA All-Summer League Honors
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers star and Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington had a great Summer League, receiving praise from fans across the country.
He made the NBA 2K25 All-Summer League Second Team for his play in Las Vegas in July. He averaged 32.6 minutes, 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 32.9% from the field, 35.9% from 3-point range and 86.4% from the foul line.
Carrington joined Trail Blazers center Donovan Clignan, Miami Heat wing Jaime Jacquez Jr., Indiana Pacers power forward Jarace Walker and Brooklyn Nets foward Jalen Wilson on the NBA 2K25 All-Summer League Second Team.
He had a fantastic opener in the win over the Atlanta Hawks on July 12, scoring 19 points, making four 3-pointers, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out eight assists.
Carrington also scored 18 points, with four 3-pointers, and led the Wizards with five assists in their loss to the Houston Rockets on July 14, led the team with 20 points in their last-second loss to the Trail Blazers on July 16, and finished with a double-double, 13 points and 15 rebounds, in the Summer League finale win over the Milwaukee Bucks on July 20.
He also had some great games with former Pitt forward Justin Champagnie, who is a part of the future for the Wizards going forward, making for a Pitt duo that fans will want to watch.
Carrington came to the Wizards in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Wizards got the No. 14 pick (Carrington) in a trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Trail Blazers. They also received Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round picks.
He starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
Carrington started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming the first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
Carrington is the first Pitt player to go in the First Round since center Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He is also the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
