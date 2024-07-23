Zoo Crew Rallies Around Injured Star
PITTSBURGH -- Zoo Crew, the Pitt Panthers alumni basketball team, took down Best Virginia, the West Virginia Mountaineers alumni basketball team, in the Backyard Brawl in Round 2 of The Basketball Tournament (TBT), Monday night at the Petersen Events Center,
While the win served a great moment for the team to celebrate their journey forward, a difficult incident occurred earlier in the game
Forward Jamel Artis (2013-17) slipped on the floor late in the fourth quarter, needing help getting off the floor and not putting any weight on his left ankle.
Zoo Crew rallied around their fallen star, who scored seven points and grabbed two rebounds, getting to the target score and defeating their bitter rival.
Artis also played an important role in the Round 1 win over Million Dollaz Worth of Game Saturday night, as he scored 15 points, shot 6-for-10 from the field, 2-for-5 from behind the arc, grabbed three rebounds and made a block as well.
General manager/head coach Gilbert Brown praised Artis for his performance and for his team to come together in a tough moment for all of them.
"First, I want to send a prayer to Jamel," Brown said postgame. "You know, we seen him go down, you know he’s been playing hard for us, playing great minutes and it’s tough to see one of our brothers succumb to injury. Hoping everything’s okay for him and God-willing, everything will take care of itself."
"I’m proud of our guys. Despite, you know, our loss with our player, but I’m proud of them. Through it all, even though sometimes things fall apart through the game, these guys stuck together. They really played for each other and they let guys be who they are and that’s what helped us with the victory."
Zoo Crew will face off against Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State) in the Pittsburgh Regional Final 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night at the Petersen Events Center in an alumni edition of the Keystone Classic.
Brown hopes that his players will continue to rally around Artis and defeat another hated opponent, as they continue in the journey to win the TBT.
"It means a lot, you know, the rivalry means a lot," Brown said. "I think we got that added incentive with Jamel situation, it’s like we got to pull for him cause he was giving his all and trying to give everything he could for us. I think that’s like our number one thing. He came here and sacrificed so we got to keep pushing and get this thing down for him."
