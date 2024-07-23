Meleek Thomas Puts Pitt in Top 7
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to make in-roads with one of the best players in the Class of 2025, as Meleek Thomas placed them in his top seven schools, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
He placed Pitt alongside other top schools in back-to-back reigning National Champions in UConn, Big 12 schools Kansas and Kansas State and SEC schools in Alabama, Auburn, and Arkansas.
Thomas starred for Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa., north of Pittsburgh in Beaver County, winning back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA state titles, as they've dominated Pennsylvania in more recent years.
He averaged 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game, respectively last season, while shooting 57% from the field, 38% from 3-point range and 78% from the free-throw line.
His work with former teammate and Pitt Class of 2024 recruit, Brandin Cummings, made for the best duo not just in the WPIAL, but in the commonwealth too. Pitt fans would love to not just see Cummings play at the Petersen Events Center, but Thomas too.
Thomas made an official visit to Pitt back in March and grew his relationship with the coaching staff, particularly head coach Jeff Capel and assistant coach Jason Capel. He also came to a number of games throughout the season to watch the team.
He spoke to Tipton about the Panthers coaching staff continuing to get in touch with him and that watching how Bub Carrington went in the NBA Draft lottery lets him know he can go pro easily with the program.
“They’re on me heavy, still, Thomas said to Tipton about Pitt. "They’re pushing the hometown kid and letting me know that I can do everything I want from home. They’re contacting me every day, letting me know they are still here. They want me to keep them in the loop."
“Seeing Bub Carrington go one-and-done plays a big role. Seeing him do this in the most recent year lets me know that they can do it. When Pitt gets a player, they develop them and let get them where they want to go. So seeing that is big.”
Thomas also made official visits in June to other programs, including UConn, June 19-21, and then Arkansas the following week, June 25-27.
He previously made visits to Auburn Jan. 12 and Kentucky on Feb. 2. With John Calipari leaving for Arkansas, Kentucky is out on Thomas going forward.
Thomas also transferred to Overtime Elite in Atlanta, where he'll play his senior season of high school basketball.
He'll join another fellow Class of 2025 Pittsburgh native/Pitt target at Overtime Elite in Amari Evans. Evans, who is a four-star guard, played for Bishop Canevin in Pittsburgh as a freshman, before ending up at Overtime Elite. Evans also plays for New Heights Lightning NYC.
Thomas is one of a few Class of 2025 guards that Pitt is after, along with four-star guards Derek Dixon, Isaiah Denis and Evans.
