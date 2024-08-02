Pitt Gives Injury Update on Sixth-Year OL
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers just started fall camp and will look to get ready for the new football season with all their players back healthy.
One player that missed all of 2023 is sixth year offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby, who suffered a season-ending knee injury prior to the start of the season.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi fielded a question on Jacoby and his fitness heading into this season. Narduzzi is excited to see what he can do this season and that he will fight with fellow sixth year offensive lineman Jason Collier Jr. for the left guard spot.
"He's done a nice job, really nice job," Narduzzi said. "Him and Collier are battling out that left guard spot now as we speak. He's kinda, our training room, Chris Hanks and Rick [Joreitz] our PT has done an unbelievable job getting him back. He wasn't on the field, but was hitting bags and working some one-on-one even with some other guys against him that were hurt and they've done a great job getting him back.
"I look at where he is right now and it looks like this is where he was when camp ended a year ago this time. So he's kind of stepped in there and you're like, "Oh!" You thought it was going to take a little while because he's been out for a year, but they've done a great job getting him back."
Narduzzi also praised Jacoby for his mentality heading into the season and overcoming a incredibly difficult injury last year.
"I'm sure there's the story he showed and the story he didn't show," Narduzzi said. "Does he wear his emotions on his sleve? Probably not. We try to keep those guys together and I think...He's done a great job. Ryan has stayed locked in and I think that's why he is where he is today..."
Jacoby committed to Ohio State in the Class of 2019 out of Mentor High School in Mentor, Ohio. He then spent two seasons with the team, redshirting in 2019 and then didn't play in any games in 2020.
He transferred to Pitt ahead of the 2021 season and would play in the final three games of the season, including the ACC Championship Game, while starting as the sixth offensive lineman against Michigan State in the Peach Bowl.
Jacoby played in all 13 games in the 2022 season with five starts, all coming at in-line tight end.
