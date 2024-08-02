Brewers Sign Pitt Baseball Commit
PITTSBURGH --The Pitt Panthers baseball program lost one of their most valuable commtimnets in the Clas of 2024, as they signed with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Jim Callis of MLB.com reported that the Panthers commit Joey Brouhgton signed with the Brewers, who took him in the 13th Round of the 2024. MLB Draft. Callis also reported that Broughton signed a $535,000 bonus for choosing to skip college ball.
Broughton played both pitcher and first baseman out of Northville High School in Northville, Michigan.
Broughton committed to the Panthers in July of 2022. He was planning on entering the 2024 high school season as Northville's ace, before he suffered a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament, which forced him to undergo Tommy John surgery. Broughton took it in stride, playing as a first baseman and helped win Northville a state championship.
Part of the reason he earned a draft selection was his pitching velocity, which reached as high as 95 miles per hour at a Chicago scouting event.
The Brewers made Broughton the 12th pitcher they selected in the 2024 draft, out of a total of 17. He showed he had hittting prowess and the knowledge to play first base at a high level, providing an upside that the rest of the pitchers selected might not have.
Broughton is the 4th player associated with Pitt that earned a selection in the 2024 MLB Draft, with three other pitchers coming off the board.
Closer Phil Fox and friday night starter Ryan Andrade earned Seventh Round Draft selections, just 17 picks apart, with the Chicago White Sox taking Fox and the Tampa Bay Rays taking Andrade with the No. 199 and No. 216 overall picks, respectively. Starting pitcher Jack Sokol signed as an undrafted player with the New York Yankees.
The Brewers have previously taken three Panthers in the MLB Draft, most recently Luke Curtis in the 18th Round in 2014.
The last Pitt player to play for the Brewers at the MLB level was Ray Black, who pitched 17 innings with a 4.76 ERA between 2019 and 2020.
Pitt had the fourth worst ERA in the ACC in 2024. With the departures of Fox, Andrade and Sokol, Mike Bell and the Panthers could have used the talents of Broughton for the upcoming season.
