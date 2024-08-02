Pitt Lands Top 10 for 4-Star Guard
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to place in top school lists for a number of recruits, as they make progress in the Class of 2025.
Four-star guard Isaiah Denis revealed his top 10 schools to Joe Tipton of On3, placing Pitt in there. ACC schools in Miami, North Carolina and Wake Forest, Big Ten schools in Michigan and Ohio State, Big 12 schools in rival Cincinnati and Kansas and SEC schools in Mississippi State and Tennessee also made it in as well.
Pitt offered Denis at the end of May and the coaching staff has made him a priority. Denis told Jamie Shaw of On3 in an interview in June that the way Bub Carrington operated last season is what stands out to him about Pitt and that he would also like to function in that role.
“I really liked the way they let Carlton Carrington play this year," Denis said to Shaw."I feel like I could come in and play like him. Coach (Jeff) Capel sees me filling the same role that he did. So he feels like I could come in and play that way. He has shown that he is not afraid to play freshmen, and I want to go somewhere I can play right away. I really like the system they had last year, and I feel like I can play in that type of system.
“My relationship is good with Coach Capel, we are steadily building. At first, I was talking with Coach Milan (Brown), and then Coach Capel reached out and offered me and we have been building that relationship ever since.”
Denis will make an official visit to Pitt on Aug. 30, where they'll hope to persuade him to commit. He will also take official visits to Ohio State on Sept. 7, Miami on Sept. 13, Michigan on Sept. 21 and Tennessee on Oct. 11.
He previously took unofficial visits to ACC schools Clemson and NC State, plus Virginia Tech.
Denis played last season for Davidson Day School in Davidson, N.C. He helped his team to a 24-7 record and the NCISAA (North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association) Class 2A State Title, scoring a team-high 18 points in the 74-64 victory over Greenfield School.
His performances for Team CP3 on the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) Circuit serve as a large reason why Pitt and a number of other schools have paid attention to him recently.
Denis is a versatile guard, that has a beautiful shot and long arms that make it difficult for defenders to contend with. He also possesses great speed, that allows him to blow by defenders for baskets at the rim, as well as good vision to find teammates for easy scoring opportunities.
His play is a result of him rising up the recruiting rankings, as sites generally had him as a three-star.
247Sports now ranks Denis as a four-star, the No. 2 recruit in North Carolina, the No. 8 combo guard and the No. 41 recruit in the nation in the Class of 2025, respectively. Rivals also has him as a four-star, No. 30 shooting guard and No. 100 in the country. On3 still ranks him as a three-star, No. 7 recruit in the state, No. 15 point guard and No. 105 in the U.S.
Denis is one of a number of Class of 2025 recruits that have put Pitt into their top schools list recently. This includes top 10 schools for guards in Omari Witherspoon, out of Washington, D.C., Amari Evans out of Overtime Elite and Cornelius "CJ" Ingram II out of Florida. Five-star guardMeleek Thomas placed Pitt in his top seven schools and four-star guard Derek Dixon put Pitt in his top six schools this week.
Davion Hannah, who put Pitt in his final nine schools, will make an official visit on Oct. 19.
