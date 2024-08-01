Pitt Duo Named to Award Watch Lists
PITTSBURGH -- Two Pitt Panthers made preseason award watch lists, recognizing their talents heading into the 2024 season.
Sophomore wide receiver Kenny Johnson made the Paul Hornung Award watch list, given to the most versatile player in college football. Sixth year linebacker Brandon George Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, which recognizes the college football player, "who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement."
Johnson played all 12 games last season as a true freshman, starting three at wide receiver, while making 15 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.
He excelled as a kickoff returner, with 15 returns for 347 yards, 23.1 average, seventh best in the ACC. Johnson also had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against North Carolina, which tied for the longest in the FBS last season. He earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention for his efforts as a kickoff returner.
Johnson came to Pitt out of Dallastown High School in York, Pa. as a three-star wide receiver in the Class of 2023.
George has played his first two seasons, 2019 and 2020, on special teams and as a reserve linebacker, making 21 tackles (12 solo).
He saw an increased role as a junior in 2021, helping the Panthers win their first ACC Championship and making the Peach Bowl. He played in all 14 games, making 34 tackles (18 solo), five tackles for loss and a pass defended.
George only played in the first three games and the Sun Bowl, making 13 tackles (six solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack in 2022, helping him to redshirt and earn an extra year of eligibility.
He apperared in all 12 games in 2023, coming off the bench and playing more than he had in any previous season. He accumulated 49 tackles (24 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one pass defended.
George came to Pitt from Berks Catholic High School in Reading, Pa. as a linebacker in the Class of 2019.
Pitt will open their season on Aug. 31 against Kent State at Acrisure Stadium, where they'll look to greatly improve on their 2023 season, where they finished 3-9 overall.
