Pitt Star Shines at G-League Camp
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers star forward Blake Hinson had a great day at G-League Elite Camp, which takes place this weekend at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, excelling in front of scouts ahead of the NBA Draft in June.
Hinson led Team Two with 18 points, shooting 7-for-16 from the field, 2-for-9 from 3-point range and 5-for-7 from the floor. He also grabbed six rebounds, tied for second most on the team, along with two assists to four turnovers.
He played second most minutes on the team, 20:23, serving an important role in Team Two's 90-78 victory on Sunday.
Hinson also played for Team Two on Saturday in their 93-83 loss to Team One. He came off the bench and played 13:21 minutes, scoring five points on 2-for-6 shooting and 1-for-5 from 3-point range. He also missed a foul shot, grabbed a rebound, created an assist and committed a foul in the defeat.
The G-League Elite Camp is for the players who didn't receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, which went out to almost 80 players.
Pitt freshman star, Carlton "Bub" Carrington Jr., will compete at the NBA Draft Combine, which also occurs at Wintrust Arena, following the G-League Elite Camp, taking place May 12-19.
Hinson excelled at Pitt, starting 68 of 69 games in two seasons, while averaging 32.6 minutes, 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He also shot 44.1% from the field and 40.1% from behind the arc during his time with the program.
He recently finished his best college season, as he averaged 33.6 minutes, 18.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, respectively, while shooting 45.4% from the field and 42.1% from deep, leading to All-ACC First Team honors. He also set a program record with 110 3-pointers in a season.
Hinson's 207 total 3-pointers and his three-point percentage at Pitt rank seventh and sixth best in program history, respectively.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Adds Nebraska Transfer DE
- Pitt's Blake Hinson Plays Double-Digit Minutes at Combine
- Pitt Lands Eastern Michigan Transfer
- Pitt's Nate Yarnell Ranked Worst QB in ACC
- Pitt OT Gets New Number With Colts
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt