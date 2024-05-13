Pitt Misses Out On 2025 LB Target
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers missed out on one of their top linebacker recruits in the Class of 2025, as DiMari Malone committed to Michigan State.
Malone, a linebacker from Macomb, Mich., a suburb north of Detroit, placed Pitt in his top four schools, alongside Michigan State, Illinois and Minnesota back in April. By choosing Michigan State, he decides to stay closer to home, instead of going elsewhere.
Malone cut his list down to four from a number of offers, including Power 5 schools in rival West Virginia, Kansas, Indiana and Rutgers, MAC schools in Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Western Michigan, as well as Marshall, UMass and Morgan State.
He made 73 tackles, 41 solo, 8.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, three interceptions, six passes defended, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked field goal as a sophomore in 2023.
Malone is quick off the snap and has the strength to move past offensive lineman and get to the quarterback. He also does well in coverage, recognizing where his receiver is at all times and having a good eye for where the quarterback will throw it.
247Sports ranks him as a three-star, the No. 11 recruit in Michigan and No. 81 at linebacker in the Class of 2025, respectively. A number of writers on the site also predicted him to commit to Michigan State, staying closer to home, making the decision less surprising.
His only official visit is to Michigan State on June 7, so unless Pitt manages to get him to visit the program at some point, it's highly likely he'll stay a Spartan.
Pitt has three commits in the Class of 2025, including three three-stars in quarterback Mason Heintschel from Ohio, athlete Bryce Yates from Virginia and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
