New York Lands Pitt Guard in Latest Mock Draft
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers star freshman guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington Jr. made the decision to enter the NBA Draft and some scouts have high hopes for him in June.
The NBA Draft lottery took place on Sunday, filling out where all teams will select in the First Round in June. Ben Givony of ESPN put out a new mock draft and placed Carrington with the New York Knicks with the No. 25 overall pick in the First Round.
Givony wrote that the Knicks, who have a strong team and are currently playing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, have the chance to draft someone that isn't proven yet, but has tremendous potential going forward.
"The Knicks have strong depth and versatility at nearly every position and can afford to take a couple of swings on long-term upside if they decide to keep one or both of their first-round picks," Givony wrote. "Carrington is one of the youngest players in this draft and will need time to gain strength and add experience before he's ready to play a real role in the NBA, but his positional size, dynamic perimeter shooting and strong basketball instincts make him someone a team in this range could bet on."
Carrington is currently at the NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., which takes place May 12-19.
Players at the combine have to go through testing on strength, movement, agility, performance and measuring different parts of the body, such as height, weight, wingspan, etc. They also have to do work with media training, player development and shooting drills.
Carrington starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
He started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming to first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
If he does go in the First Round, Carrington would serve as the first Pitt player to go that early since Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
Carrington would also become the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014,
