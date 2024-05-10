Pitt's Nate Yarnell Ranked Worst QB in ACC
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell is the starting signal-caller going into next season, but some critics don't have high hopes for him in 2024.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports ranked Yarnell No. 17 out of 17 quarterbacks in the ACC, the worst of the bunch following the end of spring practices.
Crawford didn't write much about why he rated Yarnell so low, but it's likely Yarnell's lack of experience and gametime placed him at the lowest end of the list.
Yarnell has started just three games in three seasons with the Panthers, and just six games overall, completing 51-of-76 passes for 790 yards and five touchdowns to one interception.
He made his first contribution in 2022, coming in for a road game against Western Michigan, as both quarterbacks in starter Kedon Slovis and backup Nick Patti missed out with injuries they sustained in the loss to then ranked No. 24 Tennessee at home.
Yarnell would serve as game manager, completing 9-of-12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in the 34-13 win.
He then played in the Sun Bowl for one drive at the end of the season and made two appearances late in road losses to then ranked No. 14 Notre Dame and Syracuse last season before earning the starting job late in the season.
Yarnell made the most of his opportunity, leading Pitt to a 24-16 win in the home finale. He completed 11-of-19 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing in for a touchdown as well in the victory.
He also started in the season finale on the road to Duke, where he had his best statistical output, completing 25-of-35 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. It wasn't enough in the end, as Pitt lost 30-19 to finish 3-9 on the season.
Yarnell will work in a different offensive scheme under new offensive coordinator Kade Bell, that should allow him to spread the ball more often and quicker than under previous offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.
Not many college football writers will have much to say positively about the Panthers after one of their worst seasons in recent memory. Still, Yarnell can change the perception about the program with great play next season to usher in a new offensive era that will see success for years to come.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt OT Gets New Number With Colts
- Family Connections Help Pitt CB at Steelers Minicamp
- DB U? Pitt Top Five at Producing NFL DBs
- EA Teases New College Football Video Game News
- Pitt's M.J. Devonshire Signs First Contract With Raiders
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt