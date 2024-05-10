Pitt OT Gets New Number With Colts
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers offensive tackle Matt Goncalves is now with the Indianapolis Colts and will take on a new jersey number in No. 71.
Goncalves wore No. 76 for his five seasons with Pitt from 2019-23, and will now take on No. 71, which offensive tackle Ryan Hayes wore last season for the Colts. The last Colts player to wear the No. 71 and actually play was offensive tackle Denzelle Good, who appeared in 26 games and started 20 with the franchise from 2015-18.
Goncalves played in 39 games during his time at Pitt, with 21 starts, including all 13 games in 2022. He also set up draft visits with the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys.
His draft selection made it back-to-back years that an NFL Team selected a Pitt offensive tackle. The New York Jets drafted Carter Warren last year in the Fourth Round.
Two other Pitt offensive tackles have earned draft selections since Pat Narduzzi took over as head coach in 2015. This includes Adam Bisnowaty, who the New York Giants drafted in the Sixth Round in 2017, and Brian O'Neil, who the Minnesota Vikings drafted in the Second Round in 2018 and made a Pro Bowl in 2021.
He is also the fourth offensive lineman under Narduzzi to earn a draft pick, along with center Jimmy Morrissey, who the Las Vegas Raiders drafted in the Seventh Round in 2021.
Goncalves is the fourth player in Pitt history that the Colts chose to draft since moving to Indianapolis in 1984. This includes offensive tackle Randy Dixon in 1987, defensive end Carnel Smith in 1990 and linebacker Clint Session in 2007.
