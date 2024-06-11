Pitt 5-Star Target Transfers to Overtime Elite
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers five-star Class of 2025 target Meleek Thomas will leave the WPIAL and transfer to Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Ga. for his senior season, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
Thomas starred for Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa., north of Pittsburgh in Beaver County, winning back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA state titles, as they've dominated Pennsylvania in more recent years.
He averaged 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game, respectively last season, while shooting 57% from the field, 38% from 3-point range and 78% from the free-throw line.
His work with former teammate and Pitt Class of 2024 recruit, Brandin Cummings, made for the best duo not just in the WPIAL, but in the commonwealth too. Pitt fans would love to not just see Cummings play at the Petersen Events Center, but Thomas too.
Joining Overtime Elite will allow Thomas to play against the best of the best when it comes to high school recruits.
He'll also join another fellow Class of 2025 Pittsburgh native at Overtime Elite in Amari Evans. Evans, who is a four-star guard, played for Bishop Canevin in Pittsburgh as a freshman, before ending up at Overtime Elite.
Thomas and Evans also both play for New Heights Lightning NYC on the Nike EYBL Circuit, where they continue to grow their relationship, which Pitt fans hope will benefit them come 2025.
He will make three official visits in June to other programs, including back-to-back National Champions UConn, June 19-21, and then Arkansas the following week, June 25-27. He will also make an ofifcial visit to Indiana following the end of his AAU seaon with New Heights Lightning.
Thomas previously made visits to Auburn Jan. 12 and Kentucky on Feb. 2. WIth Kentucky head coach John Calipari leaving for Arkansas, this upcoming visit might prove crucial in Thomas' recruitment.
He made an official visit to Pitt back in March and grew his relationship with the coaching staff, particularly head coach Jeff Capel and assistant coach Jason Capel. He also came to a number of games throughout the season to watch the team, along with Cummings.
Other teams that are recruiting Thomas with great intent are Duke, Kansas and Kansas State.
